Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter. Here’s what might happen.

By Eshe Nelson and Lauren Hirsch

New York Times

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has a launched a hostile bid to take over Twitter, a move that could have broad implications for a social network where world leaders, lawmakers, celebrities and more than 217 million other users conduct daily public discourse.

The bid came just weeks after Musk became the company’s largest shareholder. He offered $54.20 a share, valuing the company at roughly $43 billion.

Musk, a Twitter power user with nearly 82 million followers, has long argued for the need for unfettered public speech. He has repeatedly criticized Twitter for moderating its platform too restrictively, and he previously floated the notion of radically shifting the power in social networking to users and away from behemoth companies.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe,” Musk said in a letter sent to Bret Taylor, the chair of Twitter’s board, on Wednesday. “I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,”

Earlier this month, a regulatory filing revealed that Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, had bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter. The next day, Twitter announced Musk would join its board, but by the weekend he rejected the offer.

“Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form,” he added in his letter to Taylor. “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Musk has long used Twitter to insult critics, troll short-sellers of Tesla and propose grandiose ideas about space travel. He has also spread inaccurate information about the pandemic. He mused on Twitter about taking Tesla private in a tweet in 2018 and inaccurately claimed he had secured funding for the transaction, after which he was fined $40 million by the SEC.

If his takeover offer is not accepted, Musk said, he would “need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” according to the letter sent Twitter’s chair.

“Twitter has extraordinary potential” Musk wrote. “I will unlock it.”

Here is what will — or could — happen next:

The board reviews the offer. The board will work with its advisers at Goldman Sachs to review Musk’s offer. They will have to consider, among other things, whether the deal fairly values the company, and whether Musk has the financing to cobble together a deal.

The board cannot simply decide it does not like Musk as a suitor, but they can “come up with reasons why they don’t like the bid,” like, for example, his ability to fund it, said Steven Davidoff Solomon, a professor at the School of Law at the University of California, Berkeley.

The board announces its decision. The board will likely take up to a few days to review the offer. If it rejects the offer, it can go in one of several ways: It can put in a defense mechanism known as a poison pill that limits the ability of Musk, and every other shareholder, to buy up Twitter shares in the open market.

Once it does that, it could still decide to sell itself, but without the pressure of Musk — or any other suitor — threatening to acquire it by buying a significant number of shares in the open market.

There are reasons Twitter may opt not to do a poison pill. It might be wary of potential criticism that a poison pill is deflecting the concerns of a highly vocal member of its community.

Likewise, Musk, whose last reported stake in Twitter was a little over 9%, has incentive to keep his proportion of Twitter shares below 10%. Once he hits that threshold, he is limited in how quickly he can sell out of the company.

Assuming Twitter rejects the offer, Musk could raise his offer — despite having already said it was best and final. He could also take the bid directly to other shareholders, through what is known as a tender offer, in which he would buy shares from other shareholders.

Still, at least one shareholder has already said the bid undervalues the company.

The board potentially looks for a white knight. “Twitter has essentially been for sale since they went public,” said Howard Berkenblit, who leads the Capital Markets group at law firm Sullivan & Worcester.

Musk’s latest activity most likely heightened interest in and Twitter’s amenability to a deal. Some private equity firms may be put off by Twitter’s limited cash flow, but a number of technology companies may take a look, given heightened interest in the social media giant’s power and reach.

There could be big suitors. Recall that Microsoft, which owns LinkedIn, and Oracle both vied for a deal with video sharing company TikTok. Still, potential antitrust considerations would likely be a significant deterrent, given the Biden administration’s scrutiny of big technology deals.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.