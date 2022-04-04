Findings

Despite national decline, Bay Area gas prices remain at record highs

National prices dropped to $4.19; S.F. prices clocked at $5.90

By Bay City News • April 4, 2022 1:30 am
The global oil market remains highly volatile, so additional news that threatens supply could put upward pressure on oil prices. (Shutterstock)

The global oil market remains highly volatile, so additional news that threatens supply could put upward pressure on oil prices. (Shutterstock)

While the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 5 cents to $4.19 over the past week, Bay Area drivers are still paying $1.66 more a gallon than the rest of the country.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, an increase in the total domestic gasoline stock combined with a drop in demand helped nudge prices downward, according to AAA. If demand continues to decline as gasoline stocks continue to build, the national average will likely continue to move lower. The U.S. said Thursday it will release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

As of Sunday, the average price in California for a gallon of regular gas was $5.85.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, current average regular gas prices and month-over-month increases are as follows in these metro areas: Oakland, $5.83, up .85 cents; San Francisco and San Jose, $5.90, up about .85; San Rafael, $5.87, up .78; Santa Cruz, $5.80, up .90 cents; Santa Rosa, $5.86, up .78; Stockton, $5.69, up .89 (though currently ranking as the 10th least expensive region in California); and Vallejo, $5.75, up .80.

The cheapest gas in the state can be found in the Hanford area, $5.57 for a gallon of regular.

The global oil market remains highly volatile, so additional news that threatens supply could put upward pressure on oil prices, AAA said.

Related Stories
The California Department of Water Resources conducts a snow survey of the 2022 season on April 1 at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada. The survey is held approximately 90 miles east of Sacramento off Highway 50 in El Dorado County. (Florence Low/California Department of Water Resources)
Snowpack report signals bad news for California’s drought

‘Some may say this is a wake up call. But the alarm has already gone off’

By Jessica Wolfrom Examiner staff writer
The global oil market remains highly volatile, so additional news that threatens supply could put upward pressure on oil prices. (Shutterstock)
Despite national decline, Bay Area gas prices remain at record highs

National prices dropped to $4.19; S.F. prices clocked at $5.90

By Bay City News
Prosecutors allege Alvarado engaged in four transactions selling drugs to three separate undercover law enforcement officers between November 2021 and February 2022. (Kholood Eid, New York Times)
Oakland man charged with selling fentanyl and meth in the Tenderloin

26-year-old Jose Alvarado charged with two counts of distribution

By Bay City News