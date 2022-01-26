Crimes against Asians and Pacific Islanders have increased six-fold in S.F.

‘The number of hate crimes targeting members of our AAPI communities is alarming’

San Francisco police on Tuesday said the number of hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders increased nearly six-fold in 2021 compared to the previous year.

In 2020, San Francisco police counted nine people who reported being targeted for hate crimes motivated by anti-Asian bias.

In 2021, that number jumped by 567 percent to 60 victims, police said.

The 2021 numbers are preliminary as the California Department of Justice is continuing to review last year’s hate crime data across the state.

“The number of hate crimes targeting members of our AAPI communities is alarming, but it’s important to remember that San Francisco police officers have made arrests in the majority of these cases,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement.

“In fact, one perpetrator investigated and arrested by our Taraval Neighborhood Team was charged with 31 hate crime enhancements alone — more than half of last year’s cases. Hate crimes represent one of SFPD’s highest clearance rates for any crime category, and we hope that sends a forceful message to would-be hate criminals considering any kind of bias-motivated attack in our city — San Francisco will hold you accountable,” he said.

Supervisor Gordon Mar authored the 2019 Crime Victim Data Ordinance, which required the Police Department to issue quarterly reports with detailed crime victim data. Mar has said he authored the ordinance in response to growing fears within the Asian American and Pacific Islander community of being targeted for violent and property crimes.

Mar said the latest numbers affirm what he already suspected.

“During the pandemic, we have witnessed many high-profile and shocking incidents of racially fueled attacks on Asian community members in Chinatown, the Southeast neighborhoods, and the Sunset District,” he said. “This is a crisis and requires a crisis-level response. Addressing hate crimes and ensuring public safety for all must be a top priority for the entire city.”

The latest preliminary numbers also showed other types of hate crimes saw increases in the city last year, including those against African Americans, Jewish people, and the LGBTQ community.

Last year, eight people reported being victims of anti-Jewish hate crimes, compared to five the previous year.

Anti-African American hate crimes also increased from 11 in 2020 to 14 in 2021.

Hate crimes against LGBTQ people also slightly increased from 10 in 2020 to 15 in 2021. Both numbers, however, are a sharp drop from 2019, when 34 people who identified as LGBTQ reported being targeted for a hate crime.

