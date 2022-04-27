Findings

Climate activists call for Wells Fargo to divest from oil and coal

Protesters occupied lobby, chained to stagecoach mascot

By Bay City News • April 27, 2022 1:30 am
Climate activists occupy the Wells Fargo Bank at 420 Market St. in San Francisco, Calif., on April 25, 2022. The activists are protesting continued inaction on climate justice the day before the Wells annual shareholder meeting. (Peg Hunter via Bay City News)

About 20 climate activists were arrested Monday during a protest at the Wells Fargo corporate headquarters in San Francisco.

The group entered the building at 420 Montgomery St. about 10 a.m. and then several chained themselves to an antique Wells Fargo stagecoach on display in the lobby.

“The ultimate goal is to get Wells Fargo to stop funding oil and gas and coal companies. They are also the top bank funding fracking, and our goal is to get them to stop financing those companies,” said Scott Parkin with the climate group Mt. Diablo Rising Tide.

The protesters were in the lobby for about an hour before San Francisco police officers arrived and started making arrests, Parkin said.

“We wanted to do a large, visible, escalated action to send a message to the corporate management and shareholders,” he said.

The protest comes the day before the bank’s annual shareholders meeting, during which the board will be asked to vote on a resolution that would end its financial relationships with fossil fuel companies.

Citibank and Bank of America will also be asked to vote on similar shareholder resolutions at their annual meetings, which are also Tuesday, Parkin said.

During the protest, activists unfurled a banner that read, “Wells Fargo fund a fossil-free future,” chanted slogans and passed out flyers to passers-by.

Representatives of Wells Fargo and the San Francisco Police Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sign Up For The Daily Newsletter
Related Stories
Some investors believe market euphorias are a good — even necessary — thing for progress. (Shutterstock)
Why the tech bubble never actually burst

A decade of low interest rates and fears of an impending recession caused no upset

By Erin Griffith and Taylor Johnston
A screenshot from a video filmed by a bystander shows a robbery underway at the Louis Vuitton store at Union Square on Nov. 19. The grey Mustang parked out front was driven by Tomiko Miller, who was arrested that night in relation to the robbery. (@CARLITOSGUEY on Twitter)
Crime and punishment in San Francisco: The curious case of Tomiko Miller

How one man charged in the Louis Vuitton robbery got released, then reoffended

By Al Saracevic
’The wild card is, what if it becomes a very different company than they thought they were working for? It’s an uncomfortable working relationship,’ said David Larcker, a professor of accounting and corporate governance at Stanford University. (Shutterstock)
Twitter employees search for answers as Musk takeover becomes a reality

Workers speculate on the future of company moderation policies, stock options, HQ location and more

By Kate Conger