Chronic understaffing is hurting S.F. nurses and their patients

Hospital staff walk into Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in January. Workers on the front line say that staffing levels are well below what is needed, making it difficult to take care of patients and overworking those who take on long shifts with few breaks. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Even as COVID cases fall across the state and country, the city’s public health infrastructure is still struggling to recover from longer-term staffing shortages.

San Francisco General Hospital is currently experiencing an 8.2% vacancy rate among registered nurses, and the total immediate staffing gap is at 27.2% when taking vacation and sick time into consideration, according to Dr. Susan Elrich, Chief Executive Officer at the hospital.

Those working on the front lines of the city’s ongoing health crises, however, say that even the number of workers that the hospital has budgeted for is far below what’s needed on the ground, despite The City’s projected budget surplus of $100 million over the next two years. That shortfall translates into understaffed but overflowing emergency rooms at SF General, patients not getting the timely care they require, and overworked nurses force to take on long shifts with few breaks.

“With our circumstances right now, nurses are being set up to fail,” said Heather Bollinger, a registered nurse at San Francisco General, during a public hearing on Wednesday about the staffing crisis. “This hospital is crumbling.”

The hospital’s emergency room is equipped with 60 beds, and only about half of those are typically activated due to staff shortages, Bollinger said.

As a result, ambulances may be rerouted to other medical facilities, patients have longer waits for care and available staff are hard to come by.

The problem is ubiquitous in San Francisco. Across city departments, 3,800 vacancies exist, spanning the Department of Public Works to the Department of the Environment. The recent omicron surge led to unprecedented levels of workers out sick, as well as permanent resignations from staff unable to continue working in high-pressure and low-staffed environments.

On Wednesday, city workers staged a rally and march calling on city officials to streamline hiring processes and staff up various agencies.

“We help people access food and healthcare, do wellness checks when clients haven’t been heard from, and much more,” said Leslie Kupper, a behavioral health clinician with the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. “When we’re this understaffed, it causes a significant reduction in the services we can provide. Short-staffing puts the people we serve at serious risk.”

At the hospital, staffing crises predate the issues that the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated. But the recent pressure of the pandemic was the final straw for many. More San Francisco healthcare workers were out sick during the recent omicron surge than in 2021 and 2020.

“We were asking these questions in 2019 before COVID was in San Francisco,” said Bollinger. “Back then, we were asking why the hospital is budgeted for less than 80% of its beds when it runs at 110% capacity. I’ve been a member of the emergency department for close to 14 years. Since January 2020, we lost 60 nurses from that department.”

Hospital administration agreed that staffing shortages are indeed a challenge across the board. The staffing levels that have been budgeted for in Mayor’s upcoming annual budget, which has yet to be finalized, attempts to correct some of the understaffing, Ehrlich said. But the SF General CEO did not specify how many new positions that would entail.

“We budget enough staff, we use our staffing models to predict that. We don’t have adequate staff in the ER today and other parts of the hospitals primarily because of the pandemic’s impact,” said Ehrlich about SF General. “We are trying to get to a place that’s more adequate.”

Nurses speaking at the hearing on Wednesday also expressed frustration with the local healthcare system’s reliance on temporary nurses or what’s known as “registry” staff, who have complicated pathways to permanent jobs with benefits and union representation. At Laguna Honda Hospital, for example, spending on temporary nurses went from $2.8 million in 2019 to more than $12.3 million in 2021.

Hospital officials responded that they are working to rebuild staffing levels by ramping up job training programs.

“Our goal is to bring in permanent nurses when we can, and we think we will be best able to do that with our training programs and recruiting experienced nurses,” Ehrlich said. “That will help keep us ahead of the turnover that we have.”

In the meantime, negotiations are underway between SEIU Local 1021, the union that represents thousands of city workers including members at SF General, and employers.

“The curve we need to flatten now is the curve of nurses leaving the profession in San Francisco,” said Nato Green, a collective bargaining negotiator with SEIU Local 1021. He and others shared how the lack of qualified staff has caused many patients and nurses alike to suffer.

“Those patients (whose treatment is delayed) don’t disappear,” he said. “They go to the main emergency room and wait there in ways that are unsafe for them and unsafe for everyone else.”

San Francisco workers with various public labor unions march in front of City Hall to call on city officials to streamline hiring processes to help fill gaps in staffing levels at hospitals and other city agencies on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

