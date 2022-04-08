Findings

Castro fire displaces 5, contained with no injuries

Five people were displaced by a 3-alarm fire Friday morning in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, fire officials said.

By Bay City News • April 8, 2022 8:30 am
Expect road closures today from the area of 100-200 Noe Street. (Shutterstock)

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at 5:40 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Noe Street.

The fire reached three alarms by 6:12 a.m. and spread to a nearby home, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

More than 100 firefighters were called to fight the blaze. The fire was extinguished, but the scene is still active with overhaul operations and there are road closures in the area of 100-200 Noe Street, fire officials said about 8:20 a.m. on social media.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced. The cause is under investigation, fire officials said.

