Californians want permanent daylight savings time. Is Congress on board?

By Soumya Karlamangla

New York Times

Californians overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure that promised to do away with the twice-a-year changing of the clocks that many of us have come to revile. Daylight saving time, it seemed, would soon be a thing of the past.

But just last month, our clocks sprang forward yet again. And later this year, we will almost certainly turn them back an hour as winter sets in.

There are a few reasons that Californians have not escaped the clutches of the biannual time switch. It gets a little complicated, so stay with me.

First off, the 2018 ballot measure gave California’s Legislature permission to end the clock-changing but didn’t actually end it. (As a refresher: Each year, we spend four months in standard time and eight months, between March and November, one hour ahead in daylight saving time.)

So to eliminate the ritual, California lawmakers need to pass legislation that would either make daylight saving time or standard time permanent.

That may soon happen. Assemblyman Steven Choi, a Republican from Irvine, introduced a bill, AB 2868, in February that would make daylight saving time permanent in California.

“I think people are really tired of switching back and forth,” he told me. (No argument there.)

But there’s yet another hurdle if Choi’s bill is approved. California would need permission from the federal government to go through with the change.

In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, which allowed states to observe daylight saving time for part of the year or stay on standard time all 12 months, as Arizona and Hawaii do. But according to the law, states aren’t permitted to be on daylight saving time forever.

In the past four years, 17 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to move to year-round daylight saving time, but those changes are pending approval from Congress, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. California would join this list if it were to pass Choi’s legislation.

And, as you may have heard, Congress does appear to be inching closer to granting that permission.

The Senate last month unanimously passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent.

“One has to ask themselves after a while: Why do we keep doing it?” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said about his bill, the Sunshine Protection Act.

If approved by the House and President Joe Biden, the law would take effect in November 2023. And it would allow states to stay on daylight saving time all year round, as so many clearly want to do.

