California water conservation efforts abysmal — thanks to lawns

Up to 80 percent of residential water use is outdoors

By Soumya Karlamangla

The latest figures on California’s water conservation are in, and they’re pretty dismal.

Despite calls to reduce consumption during our punishing drought, Californians used 2.6% more water in January compared with the same month in 2020, according to state data. The figures for February and March are unlikely to be much better.

These disappointing numbers represent a marked change from late 2021. In December, Californians reduced residential water usage more than 15%, exceeding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s conservation target. October and November saw significant savings as well.

So why the backslide?

Well, California is in the midst of a brutal drought that has depleted our reservoirs and snowpacks. Newsom has asked people and businesses to voluntarily cut how much water they use by 15%.

You might think that means taking shorter showers or turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth. Those strategies don’t hurt, but a far more efficient one is to water our yards less.

As much as 80% of residential water usage goes to the outdoors in California. Our dry climate requires far more water to keep lawns alive than, say, on the East Coast, where it rains in the summer.

So, when California was slammed with an atmospheric storm in late October and another in December, Californians’ water savings jumped — because people turned off their sprinklers.

But then we entered 2022. January and February, typically the heart of our rainy season, were the driest two-month start to the year in California history, state officials say.

Accordingly, Californians needed more water for their yards. The state instated $500 fines in January for people who water their lawns after rainfall or allow runoff into the street, but they didn’t significantly curb usage.

In warmer, more inland parts of the state, water usage increased by nearly 30% in January compared with the same month in 2020. That brought the state’s cumulative savings since July, when Newsom called for the 15% reduction, to a mere 6.4%.

“We’ve suffered quite the climate and weather whiplash here,” Joaquin Esquivel, chair of the state Water Resources Control Board, said during a recent meeting in which the data was released. “Outdoor irrigation is such a huge component of water use that it really reflects here some real challenges we’re going to have given these dry conditions.”

Given these dire straits, state officials announced last week that California’s urban water users and farmers will get just 5% of what they’ve requested from state water supplies.

That’s down from the 15% allocation state officials announced earlier in the year, after our wet December had fueled hopes of an improving drought.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.