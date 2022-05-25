California approves new water restrictions amid worsening drought

Local water agencies to reduce water use by up to 20% and prohibit watering lawns at businesses

Lake Hennessey, a reservoir for Napa, photographed on Oct. 21, 2021. Due to continuing drought conditions, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on May 24, 2022 that local water suppliers throughout California must adopt rules aimed at cutting water usage by 10% to 20% by June 10. (Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times)

By Soumya Karlamangla

New York Times

Ten months ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for Californians to voluntarily cut water consumption by 15%. But that goal remains far off — water use has come down less than 4% — and the state’s drought has only been getting worse.

So state officials Tuesday adopted emergency regulations aimed at delivering the most drastic statewide cuts to address the drought thus far.

The rules require local water agencies to reduce water use by up to 20% and prohibit any watering of ornamental lawns at businesses and other commercial properties. Officials earlier this year announced penalties for watering yards after a rainstorm.

The latest measures are part of an effort to push water suppliers toward what’s “going to be needed in this new normal,” said Laurel Firestone, a California State Water Resources Control Board member.

“We are in this unprecedented drought. We need to act like it,” Firestone said at Tuesday’s board meeting.

California’s large reservoirs are depleted, and the snowpack has shrunk to 12% of what it usually is this time of year.

Newsom warned that without significant reductions this summer, the state could enact even more cuts. In the previous drought, Jerry Brown, the governor at the time, ordered a mandatory 25% across-the-board reduction in urban water use.

“California is facing a drought crisis and every local water agency and Californian needs to step up on conservation efforts,” Newsom said in a statement Tuesday. “We all have to be more thoughtful about how to make every drop count.”

What exactly are the new regulations?

Two main provisions will most affect Californians:

The rules ban anyone from irrigating ornamental lawns at commercial and industrial properties with potable water. That doesn’t include your house’s yard, parks or sports fields, but it does include decorative turf at businesses and in common areas of housing subdivisions.

Second, each local water supplier must, by June 10, adopt rules aimed at cutting water usage by 10% to 20%.

What new rules will my local water agency implement?

Most local water suppliers have contingency plans for water shortages, devised to account for up to six levels of action depending on the severity of the shortage.

Water regulators are calling for suppliers to adopt Level 2 of the plan, which is intended for a shortage of 10% to 20%. Actions could include limiting landscape irrigation to two days a week, requiring covers for pools and allowing restaurants to serve water only upon request.

Exactly which restrictions will be implemented in your city depend on what your local supplier has laid out in its plan.

Whom do the rules affect?

Before the new regulations were adopted Tuesday, about half of California’s population was under water restrictions implemented by local agencies, according to the governor’s office.

These include the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s recent sweeping limits on outdoor watering and the city of Healdsburg’s ban on irrigating yards. Also Tuesday, officials in Santa Clara County announced fines of up to $10,000 for wasting water.

With the latest statewide mandates, every urban area throughout the state will be covered by a local plan for reducing water use. In other words, if you haven’t felt any cuts yet, you will soon.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.