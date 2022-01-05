California announces mandatory water restrictions

It will apply to all users, including individuals, businesses and public agencies

Lake Oroville was at 54% of average capacity in October. Water officials say Californians must continue to conserve. (Florence Low/California Department of Water Resources via Bay City News)

The California Water Resources Control Board has adopted emergency water restrictions that will apply to water users statewide.

The mandate includes prohibitions onn watering yards, washing cars without a shutoff nozzle, hosing down sidewalks or watering grass within 48 hours after rainfall.

The restrictions will apply to all water users, including individuals, business and public agencies, and will be enforced through warning letters, water audits or fines, according to the board.

The emergency regulation takes effect within 10 days, once approved by the Office of Administrative Law and filed with the Secretary of State.

The restrictions are similar to what was in place during the state’s last severe drought and come in spite of recent rains, but state officials said they are still needed.

“Prohibiting wasteful water practices increases awareness of water as a precious resource no matter what type of weather we are experiencing in a given moment, because weather extremes are now part of our climate reality,” said E. Joaquin Esquivel, board chair, in a statement.