Findings

Anti-abortion activist in custody after climbing the Salesforce tower

Self-identified ‘pro-life Spiderman’ scaled S.F.’s tallest building

By Bay City News • May 4, 2022 1:30 am - Updated May 4, 2022 3:13 pm
An anti-abortion activist who climbed San Francisco’s Salesforce tower on Tuesday was arrested at the top, police say. (Shutterstock)

An anti-abortion activist who climbed San Francisco’s Salesforce tower on Tuesday was arrested at the top, police say. (Shutterstock)

A man who appears to be an anti-abortion activist is in custody after climbing Salesforce Tower in San Francisco on Tuesday morning.

The man, who identified himself on social media as Maison Des Champs and calls himself the “Pro Life Spiderman,” was taken into custody late Tuesday morning after climbing the skyscraper in the 400 block of Mission Street while live-streaming his effort.

San Francisco police officer Robert Rueca said officers initially were flagged down at 9:21 a.m. about someone climbing the building and saw someone several floors up from street level.

At about 10:50 a.m., he made his way to the top of the building, where he was arrested. Rueca the man would be charged “at a minimum” with trespassing.

The alleged trespasser wrote on his website that he is aiming to raise $1 million for anti-abortion charities.

The climb comes a day after Politico leaked a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

Groups opposing the possible rolling back of abortion rights held their own action in San Francisco later Tuesday at the Federal Building.

Sign Up For The Daily Newsletter
Related Stories
Protesters in front of the Supreme Court on Monday. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)
What a Roe v. Wade repeal would mean for California

State leaders already are positioning the state as a sanctuary for those seeking reproductive care

By Soumya Karlamangla and Shawn Hubler
Cloth tote bags hang on the shelves at Russian Hill Bookstore. Independent bookstores are often institutions that provide an important sense of community in their neighborhoods. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
S.F. independent bookstores optimistic about post-COVID future

Dealers mark Independent Bookstore Day and the Bay Area Book Festival returns

By Melissa Hartman, Examiner staff writer
An anti-abortion activist who climbed San Francisco’s Salesforce tower on Tuesday was arrested at the top, police say. (Shutterstock)
Anti-abortion activist in custody after climbing the Salesforce tower

Self-identified ‘pro-life Spiderman’ scaled S.F.’s tallest building

By Bay City News