Anti-abortion activist in custody after climbing the Salesforce tower

An anti-abortion activist who climbed San Francisco’s Salesforce tower on Tuesday was arrested at the top, police say. (Shutterstock)

A man who appears to be an anti-abortion activist is in custody after climbing Salesforce Tower in San Francisco on Tuesday morning.

The man, who identified himself on social media as Maison Des Champs and calls himself the “Pro Life Spiderman,” was taken into custody late Tuesday morning after climbing the skyscraper in the 400 block of Mission Street while live-streaming his effort.

San Francisco police officer Robert Rueca said officers initially were flagged down at 9:21 a.m. about someone climbing the building and saw someone several floors up from street level.

At about 10:50 a.m., he made his way to the top of the building, where he was arrested. Rueca the man would be charged “at a minimum” with trespassing.

The alleged trespasser wrote on his website that he is aiming to raise $1 million for anti-abortion charities.

The climb comes a day after Politico leaked a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

Groups opposing the possible rolling back of abortion rights held their own action in San Francisco later Tuesday at the Federal Building.