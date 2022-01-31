A crucial factor in understanding S.F.’s homelessness crisis

This year’s point-in-time tally may capture the chaos that has characterized the pandemic

Volunteers Cricket Miller and Kevin Feng plan how to cover their assigned route for the homeless point-in-time count on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed The City’s homeless count, typically done every two years, but it is expected to take place at the end of February. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

On the laundry list of San Francisco’s challenges, its homelessness crisis is perhaps the most pressing.

Yet officials can’t even grasp the scale of the crisis they face because they don’t know how many people are currently experiencing homelessness. The bi-annual census count of people living on the streets or in shelters has not been taken since January 2019.

Cities that receive federal funding are required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to conduct the point-in-time count — an in-person headcount of the homeless population on a single night in January — every two years.

The County of San Francisco received $44.5 million in federal funding grants in 2019, second in the state only to Los Angeles.

It was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, and San Francisco just decided to postpone it again until February 22, citing ongoing health concerns around the Omicron variant.

Hundreds of volunteers span The City counting every person they see on the streets, as well as those sleeping in parks, vehicles and shelters. It’s widely considered to be an under-count, but is used as a helpful barometer of changing trends, the demographics of the population and how much funding should be directed towards homelessness services.

“It is an important tool to note changes from year to year because it follows the same methodology here and across the country,” said Jennifer Friedenbach of the Coalition on Homelessness. “We can see trends, for example, increases and decreases, and changes in geographic areas of The City.”

This year’s point-in-time count will be particularly illustrative as it tries to capture the chaos that has characterized the pandemic.

According to the 2019 count, there were 8,035 people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco, the highest number since 2013.

Officials say they believe even more people have been forced into homelessness due to layoffs, housing insecurity and the general hardship posed by nearly two years of COVID-19. The forthcoming census count will help to determine whether these numbers have indeed spiked.

“We have heard anecdotal reports of increases in unsheltered homelessness, and we look to the 2022 PIT count to confirm or refute that assumption,” according to a spokesperson for the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

Local policymakers also hope to use the count to glean how effective pandemic-era emergency response measures have been at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on people experiencing homelessness.

When congregate shelters were deemed unsafe due to viral transmission, The City mobilized to create safe sleeping sites, open shelter-in-place hotels and to identify other options for people so they did not have to resort to sleeping outside.

Because the point-in-time count includes detailed information on where everyone identified is staying, it should shed some light on how these interventions have affected homelessness patterns.

Of the over 8,000 people experiencing homelessness in 2019, 5,180 of them were unsheltered with the largest concentrations gathering in Districts Ten and Six, which together include SoMA, the Tenderloin and Bayview-Hunters Point. Almost 85% of the remaining 2,855 individuals considered to be sheltered were residing in emergency shelter locations while the rest were in transitional housing or other specialized programs.

Friedenbach said that while “it’s hard to say ” what to expect out of the 2022 results, she believes there will be an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness overall. But she anticipates a smaller fraction of that total will be living on the streets thanks to shelter-in-place hotel rooms.

Finally, the count includes detailed data gathering about age, race, sex and other factors alongside questions about drug use, medical history and past interactions with services.

All together, this information helps to paint a picture of San Francisco’s homeless population. It should also guide officials in charge of spending over $1 billion on homelessness services during this current two-year budget cycle.

While the count will be conducted on February 22, results won’t be available until the summer.

cgraf@sfexaminer.com