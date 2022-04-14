A cascade of problems still confront San Francisco’s businesses

People mingle while in line for lunch outside Hawker Alley at 357 Kearny St. in March. Small shops and restaurants struggled through the pandemic and still face a slow return of office workers to downtown. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Before the pandemic, running a business in the Bay Area was difficult. But in pandemic times it’s become downright onerous as one problem cascades upon another.

Between the soaring cost of housing, the popularity of the remote work and expanded regulations, a significant number of companies are leaving the city. And small businesses, who already face many of the same issues that the tech giants do, suffer the consequences — fewer downtown workers to fill their shops and restaurants.

Recent results from a Bay Area Council-commissioned survey show a general willingness to return to office — whether now or six months from now. For employees it’s the prospect of leaving the comfort of one’s athleisure and taking up the commute again. Employers, who are holding down brick-and-mortar leases, have another aspect to think about — the many obstacles they faced before we ever knew what a coronavirus was.

“It’s no surprise that in California, it’s very difficult for small businesses, medium businesses and even large businesses,”said Bay Area Council Chief Operating Officer John Grubb after a webinar on the survey last week. “If you add the high cost of housing, it’s tough to come here or to be here.”

The EMC Research survey indicated that, on average, 38% of Bay Area residents are paying at least a quarter of their income on housing while 18% are spending more than half of their income on housing. This latter statistic is the highest that consultants have seen since the surveying first began in 2016.

Grubb said that the viability of remote work weakens a company’s ability to ask their employees to move to a pocketbook punishing state. Additionally, while companies of the same industry like to be physically close to one another for inspiration and motivation, they are learning that it is possible to become interconnected online.

As a result, headquarters are left vacant in The City in particular. According to a report from the Hoover Institute at Stanford University, 47 companies moved their headquarters out of San Francisco County from January 2018 to June 2021.

The exodus places even more pressure on small businesses that relied on office workers for a large percentage of their profits, such as those that catered lunches at startups or made posters for company events. What corporations and their employees save in costs, small businesses are forced to absorb.

“There’s no longer as much of a demand for (those services) here in California. It’s happening in Texas, Ohio or wherever else offices are,” Grubb said.

Experts at Stanford define Arizona and Nevada as most likely to be wherever else offices are.

Small business owners who should be spending their time brainstorming creative solutions to make up for lost profits are forced to take on the same problem faced by large corporations: Tightening state regulations.

“California has not been easing up regulatory hurdles, it’s been increasing them,” said Grubb. “The increase has potentially good rationales, such as climate change reasons. Regulations generally come from a good place, but the impacts are not well enough considered. There’s not a good enough feedback loop (to determine) how it’ll affect the regulated companies’ operations.”

Grubb pointed to the California Air Resources Board’s recent amendments to requirements of commercial vessel companies that aim to limit engine emissions.

“If implemented, they would essentially put ferry and tourist boats that operate on the San Francisco Bay out of business,” he said.

“What’s starting to happen is the board has had to come up with alternative compliance (solutions). There have been crazy negotiated deals,” he said. In his view, the state should collaborate with specific industries so that their laws don’t have unintended consequences.

Crime is another issue. Small business owners in urban centers of the Bay are especially burdened, since 65% of the survey respondents voiced that they avoided downtowns because of crime.

Crime is also keeping previous commuters from public transit, Grubb said he saw in the survey data.

“The unfortunate part of it is, by the way it looks, there’s a certain volume of cars that can sit on the roads and whatever was above that volume used to be filled in by public transit,” the chief operating executive said. “What we have now is that the car traffic has largely returned to where it was pre-pandemic, but the spillover on public transit hasn’t gotten up to that level. We have extremely low ridership, which could have a cataclysmic effect on transit agencies; they could go bankrupt around 2026.”

When asked what would happen if more companies, faced with these trials and tribulations, elected to give up their office space to relocate or to join #TeamWFHForever, Grubb said it would have a sweeping effect on the Bay Area as we know it.

“Mayor Breed, and I’m sure it’s the same with (San Jose Mayor Sam) Liccardo and (Oakland Mayor Libby) Schaaf, are looking at rezoning in downtown and what will happen if all that commercial space isn’t used,” Grubb said during the webinar. “They could change it to housing. There are lots of conversations going on.” However, he later clarified, “We are theorizing and need more ground facts before we make decisive moves on how we deal with downtowns.”

The entire community, businesses included, are at a fork in the road, says Grubb. If it comes together to act, which includes enacting solutions to fix intersectional problems — like homelessness, traffic and crime — that the survey shows also discourage locals, the situation can be made better. Along the way, Grubb said, the council will continue to support legislation around easing the Bay’s “original sin” — its lack of affordable housing.

“There are plenty of other regions, though, that didn’t fix their problems and it festered,” he said. “The most important thing for people to do is speak up on issues they think are important. Their voice really matters at this moment.”

