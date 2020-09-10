SFUSD online platform offers vital information

More than ever these days, San Francisco Unified School District families are turning to online platforms to get information from their children’s teachers, schools and the district.

At SFUSD we share important information and updates with families as soon as they are vailable. For instance, after school buildings closed last spring to protect against the spread of COVID-19, we launched a weekly digest to help keep families informed of new developments and resources.

The district can share information that pertains to many families and students, but there is also a lot of critical information that is unique to each student. Families are more able to support their children when schools keep them informed and in the loop. SFUSD has a way to communicate this important information in a confidential manner directly with parents and caregivers through SFUSD’s Family Portal, ParentVUE.

ParentVUE allows parents to use a single login to follow their student the entire time the student is enrolled in San Francisco public schools; from the beginning of kindergarten through the end of high school. There’s no need to activate again each year, and one account gives a parent access to all of their students in SFUSD.

Through ParentVUE, parents and guardians can access their student’s assignments and grades; attendance information; and the SFUSD digital platforms their student is using. Parents and guardians can also update their information in ParentVUE, including cell phone numbers, emergency card information and more. Providing SFUSD with an updated cell phone number helps ensure you receive essential district and school information too.

ParentVUE works on phones and devices, including a handy mobile application, so if they prefer to use their phone, they can still stay up to date on their child’s education. And if a parent has more than one student enrolled in SFUSD, a ParentVUE login lets them access information for all of them.

ParentVUE is available in six languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese. Families may change the language to their preferred language.

Because it is highly secure, families need to get a unique “activation” key from their child’s school to set up their account.

If you’re an SFUSD parent who hasn’t activated your ParentVUE account yet, you can find more information here. We look forward to staying in touch about one of the most important things to all of us –– your child’s educational journey.

Vincent Matthews is the superintendent of schools for the San Francisco Unified School District. He is a guest columnist.

