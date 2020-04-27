SFUSD offers new resources to families struggling to get access to information, support

Today I’m excited to share a new way for SFUSD families to get help with questions related to the San Francisco Unified School District during this time when school buildings are closed but learning from home is taking place in a variety of ways.

We’ve been working as quickly as possible to provide services to each and every student within the constraints of public health guidelines and district resources, both human and otherwise.

SFUSD has been sharing resources to help families manage all of the changes coming their way. We’ve created numerous website pages, sent multiple email updates per week, and even called and sent text messages.

If you’re looking for information, the SFUSD website contains Family FAQs on many different topics related to this time of school closures and distance learning. We also continue to update information on web pages related to school meals, family technology resources, distance learning and much more.

Even with all these communication channels, we recognize there is so much information that sometimes it can be hard for families to find exactly what they are looking for. We also know that as we enter this new phase of distance learning, new questions will surface.

We don’t want any child to miss a meal or an opportunity to learn, just because their parents didn’t have the information to support their child. To the greatest extent possible, we want to be there for families when their child is having trouble logging into their online class or when they can’t figure out how to reach someone with an enrollment question.

In this spirit, I am pleased to announce the launch of the SFUSD Family Resource Link, a new project to help families navigate all of the SFUSD resources available to them.

The SFUSD Family Resource Link allows families to contact content experts via email, an online request form, and phone with questions they have related to distance learning and other topics related to this unprecedented time when school buildings are closed but instruction is still continuing in some form. Our goal is to connect families with information and support that they need.

Content experts from district departments will be able to support families with a variety of questions, including but not limited to:

Technology

Distance Learning & Academic Support

Special Education

Food & Nutrition

Student Enrollment

Health/Wellness and Other Support Needs

SFUSD families may access the Family Resource Link in three ways:

Go to familylink.sfusd.edu to complete an online request form

Email request at familylink@sfusd.edu

Call (415) 340-1716

The SFUSD Family Resource Link phone line will be monitored from 9am-1pm daily. Depending on the volume of calls we receive, families may need to leave a voicemail but rest assured our staff will get back to you as soon as possible. Voicemails can be left at all hours.

For families who need translation, SFUSD will provide language access as needed. Language assistance is available in Arabic, Cantonese, Mandarin, Filipino, Spanish and Vietnamese. If interpretation needs to be arranged, more time may be needed to schedule an appointment.

The Family Resource Link doesn’t replace ways you may reach out to district departments through their direct lines and emails. It doesn’t replace communicating directly with your child’s teachers and principal. It’s simply another option we want to offer during this time when we can’t connect in person.

Many things in our world have changed, but our core values and our commitment to our students and families remains the same. No matter the challenges we face, we will get through them together.

Vincent Matthews is the superintendent of schools for the San Francisco Unified School District. He is a guest columnist.

education

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/