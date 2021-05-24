All of San Francisco Unified School District high schools, including SF International High School, pictured on April 26, 2021, have Wellness Centers. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

All of San Francisco Unified School District high schools, including SF International High School, pictured on April 26, 2021, have Wellness Centers. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SFUSD offers mental health support in May and year-round

Case management, nurses, check-ins, curriculum are dedicated to students’ wellness

.

Across the country, Mental Health Awareness Month is recognized in May. For students within the San Francisco Unified School District, mental health and wellness is a priority year-round. And, as we emerge from the pandemic isolation and students return to school buildings, we are working with The City and community partners to provide even more access to school-based mental health support.

Most students face personal challenges at school or at home at some point, and our school staff and community agencies who work with our schools are there to help. We have school nurses and social workers at every school, all of our high schools have Wellness Centers.

School social workers are dedicated to addressing barriers to student success in addition to enhancing the social and emotional growth and academic outcomes for all students. This is done through school-focused case management for individual students and families, small group counseling, individual one-on-one support, and trauma informed teacher consultations. School social workers partner with teachers to promote a positive classroom climate and connect students with resources.

School nurses are trained to recognize and respond to a wide range of health and behavioral concerns that may affect a child’s academic achievement and attendance, as well as concerns that can have school-wide impacts, like infectious disease.

This past year we’ve faced a health emergency like never before and our staff have stepped up to support SFUSD students during this challenging time. During this past year, schools implemented a district-wide family wellness check-in protocol for the staff concerned about student wellbeing. As a part of the protocol, SFUSD school staff called students and families multiple times for “Family Wellness Check-ins” to identify needs and discuss how schools could help families meet their basic needs.

We’ve worked to provide access to services and support student mental health while school buildings were closed due to COVID-19 by conducting activities using Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum, offering technology equipment and support, providing meal drop offs, developing a hub for students and families to easily access support services and linkages to resources, providing student support sessions individually or in groups via video conference, and offering a language phone line to connect with families with limited English proficiency.

During Mental Health Awareness Month, we are recommitting to creating school communities that fully serve students’ well-being, growth and development. As we plan for all students to fully return to in-person learning in the fall, we continue to explore ways our schools can serve students’ mental, physical and emotional health as well as their academic progress.

Vincent Matthews is superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District.

educationmental healthSan Francisco

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Running and a respite at Riviera Nayarit

Just Posted

Among efforts to address homelessness is a supportive housing project for adults and seniors in The City’s South of Market Area. Kevin N. Hume/ S.F. Examiner
SF is swimming in cash to fight homelessness: The challenge on how to spend it awaits

San Francisco is swimming in cash to address its homelessness crisis —… Continue reading

District Attorney Chesa Boudin gives a statement following the arraignment of Patrick Thompson, who is accused of stabbing two elderly Asian women on May 4 and did not attend the hearing, on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Chesa Boudin recall supporters are fighting. Will it hurt their movement?

Supporters of the push to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin seem to… Continue reading

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) gets ready before play begins against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 1st quarter at Chase Center on May 21, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio/Special to the S.F. Examiner).
Warriors season ends against Memphis: Five things we learned

The Golden State Warriors saw their season come to an abrupt end… Continue reading

Pierce Smith, left, and Ed Taylor have enjoyed living together in the Sunset as a result of a program called Home Match. (Courtesy photo)
Housing creation with heart

Home Match links seniors with people who need an affordable place to live

While the Muni M underground train will not come back this summer, officials said bus service on the route will continue. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
More changes coming to Muni this summer

Questions arise over the return of the M line

Most Read