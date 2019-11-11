SFUSD champions efforts to protect, support transgender students

On the first day of November, San Francisco officials raised a special flag at City Hall: the Transgender Flag, in honor of Trans Awareness Month.

It’s no secret that San Francisco is a leader in celebrating diversity, and our schools have also been nationwide leaders in affirming the rights of transgender and nonbinary students. In fact, SFUSD in 2003 became the first school district in the country to pass a policy extending safeguards to our transgender students.

While every student has the right to a welcoming and affirming education, and not to be harassed or discriminated against, I want to take a moment to highlight efforts to protect the rights of our transgender and nonbinary students within SFUSD.

At SFUSD, we believe transgender rights are human rights. We’re fortunate to live in a city and a state where legislators and educators understand the basic needs — and rights — of students to access a full spectrum of academic supports and school facilities without fear of reprisal or discrimination.

SFUSD policy and procedures, which have served as a model for school districts throughout the state and the country, acknowledge and protect the rights of our gender expansive and transgender students.

SFUSD continues to work toward inclusive education across all schools. We offer opportunities for support to transgender and nonbinary students though curriculum and classroom discussions, SFUSD Genders & Sexualities Alliances (GSAs), QGroups, and LGBTQ student summits. And, we provide individual supports though school district nurses, social workers and high school Wellness Centers.

One of our core values is being student-centered. We welcome the entire student, which includes race, class, immigrantion status, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and ability. It is our belief that the complement of students, including our transgender and nonbinary students, enrich our schools and deserve the same access and affirmation as any other student. We stand in solidarity with transgender communities and encourage districts throughout the United States to do the same.

For more information about SFUSD LGBTQ Support Services, visit www.sfusd.edu/lgbtq.