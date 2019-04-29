SFUSD Arts Festival a chance to see creativity in action

By Superintendent Vincent Matthews

How creative are our students? Let me count the ways.

Actually, you can count the ways yourself at the 34th annual SFUSD Arts Festival, a week-long celebration of student creativity in visual, literary, media and performing arts hosted by our Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Department and arts institutions across the City.

This year, students from dozens of SFUSD schools are showcasing their artistic talents and sharing their creativity. From school orchestras and bands, to choirs and sculptors, to creative writing and spoken-word – and even a “Hamilton” sing-along – I’m excited to see our students’ creativity in action.

Not only can you watch student performances and see works of visual art, there are hands-on activities to engage your own inner artist, too. Past arts activities have included paper folding, bracelet making, constructing books and knot tying.

San Francisco is known as a haven for creativity. As a city – and as a school district – we are united in our willingness to break the mold, to embrace new ideas and to invest in the future.

We know that quality arts education can have a profound impact on our students and creativity is the most sought after skill among many employers. That’s why arts education happens every day in our schools, and the festival is a chance to see that creativity in action.

The City’s Public Education Enrichment Fund (PEEF) and local community arts organizations provide SFUSD with the resources to offer every public school student with a rich arts education, from preschool through high school graduation.

I encourage you to bring your whole family to the festival, and I hope to see you there!

SFUSD Arts Festival

April 27 – May 5

Asian Art Museum / 200 Larkin St.

www.sfusdartsfestival.org

FREE and Open to the Public

Select highlights

April 30, 2019, 11AM-2PM: Film Festival (SFMOMA) Media Arts Exhibition and Film Festival featuring a Q&A session with student filmmakers, which will be presented to the public at the Wattis Theater of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA).

May 2, 2019, 5-8PM: SFUSD Community Celebration at the Asian Art Museum featuring student performances. Bring your families, friends and neighbors, everyone is invited to celebrate our students’ creativity.