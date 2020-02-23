Participating in the 2020 Census with SF public schools

2020 is the year of the Census, and San Francisco public schools are making sure that everyone in SF counts!

Every 10 years, the federal government is required by law to count every person that lives in the United States. This process is known as the Census, and our public schools receive federal funding based on how many people are in San Francisco.

Here are a few things you should know about how it works:

How to complete the 2020 Census survey

Between March 12-20, most people will receive an invitation in the mail to complete the 2020 Census survey. For the first time in Census history, you will be able to save time and paper by filling out the Census online in 13 languages by using the PIN on your mailed invitation. You can also complete the Census by phone in 13 languages.

If you would prefer not to complete the Census survey online or by phone, you may receive a paper copy in the mail between April 8-16. If you do not want to be contacted in-person by a Census worker, you must complete the Census survey before May 1, 2020.

Your Census data will be kept confidential and secure

Any information you provide on the Census survey will be protected by law. Information collected as part of the 2020 Census cannot be shared with or by other governmental agencies or used against you in any way.

You will not be asked about your immigration status

The 2020 Census does not contain any questions about your immigration status. It’s very important that everyone who lives in San Francisco is counted, regardless of immigration status.

San Francisco receives federal funding based on the Census

More than $675 billion dollars in federal funds are allocated to states, counties and communities based on census data. That money is spent on schools (school lunches, supports for low income students, and special education services), supplemental nutrition programs (CalFresh and WIC), Head Start early education programs, Section 8 housing, hospitals, roads and many other programs that benefit all San Franciscians.

Census data is also used to determine how we are represented in the House of Representatives and how legislative district boundaries are drawn. Once the Census has been completed, the results will be set for the next 10 years, which is why it is crucial that everyone in San Francisco is counted accurately.

Thank you for doing your part to make sure that San Francisco counts in the 2020 Census. To learn more and to find a San Francisco Census

Help Center in your neighborhood please visit: https://sfcounts.org/

