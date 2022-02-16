Platform

Openings: Yes Pudding

By Nob Hill Gazette • February 16, 2022 11:35 am
Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding / Photo courtesy of Yes Pudding

One Ferry Building, San Francisco | instagram.com/yespudding

“Banana pudding is the dish that I became in charge of for family celebrations,” says Quanisha Johnson. “Before it became a business, it was just a family favorite.” While it may be what put her on the culinary radar, Yes Pudding’s new brick-and-mortar spot is proof that her talents extend beyond the crowd-pleasing dessert.

Part of the inaugural group to receive funding from San Francisco’s Dream Keeper Initiative — a program that invests in the City’s Black and African American community, including businesses and entrepreneurs — Johnson, along with her sweet and savory varieties of custard and bread puddings, can now be found at the Ferry Building.

The venue provides “a great opportunity to make Yes Pudding a San Francisco staple,” says the Ingleside native, and also to “help create jobs and opportunities — even inspire younger generations to start businesses in areas they are passionate about.”

Among the best sellers are the banana pudding (of course), bourbon caramel bread pudding and mushroom fontina, though we suspect that the new Croque Madame bread pudding will be a big hit, too.

