Openings: Let The Games Begin in SoMA

By Nob Hill Gazette • January 4, 2022 10:22 am - Updated January 6, 2022 11:01 am

Thriller Social Club

508 4th Street, San Francisco | thrillersocialclub.com

The folks behind Wilder and Westwood in the Marina have planted another flag in San Francisco, recently opening Thriller Social Club. A former foundry in SoMa has been converted into a vintage circus-themed 10,400-square-foot emporium of fun, complete with myriad arcade games, three bars and playful dining experiences — try perfecting your Skee-Ball skills or test drive the $85,000 golf simulator (Tiger Woods and Steph Curry reportedly have the same model in their homes).

The menu, developed in partnership with Stag Dining Group and inspired by classic Americana fare, includes fries dusted with nori-ranch powder, buttery lobster rolls with bacon and boozy cotton candy. A custom wood-fired pizza oven churns out toothsome pies. The second-floor Fortuna Lounge boasts rare whiskies, tequilas and mezcals, which can be integrated into custom cocktails.

