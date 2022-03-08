Openings: Kaiyō Rooftop Bar and Restaurant

701 Third Street, San Francisco | kaiyosf.com

“How can you go wrong with rooftop views and sushi or tiradito?” replies John Park of Brick × Brick Hospitality Group, when asked about opening atop the Hyatt Plaza in SoMa.

Like his Kaiyō in Cow Hollow, the swanky new alfresco aerie specializes in Nikkei, or Peruvian-Japanese fare. Favorites at the former can now be found at the latter, too — including dishes like the scallop tiradito with passion fruit leche de tigre and the beet-cured salmon tiradito, along with drinks such as the Super Saiyan and Dark Side of Cloud Strife. Plus, Kaiyō Rooftop offers 10 new cocktail creations. “Spreading the love of Nikkei cuisine is Kaiyō’s mission,” says Park, “and SoMa provides a bigger stage for us to showcase our food and drinks.”

The design for the 3,300-square-foot elevated venue is replete with greenery — there are even live palm trees to further the tropical oasis vibe — and also features Japanese lanterns made with yarn, a shingled wall that resembles fish scales and a Pop Art–inspired mural by Jeff Carnie. (Psst — another outpost of Kaiyō is slated to open on the hotel’s ground level later this year.)

