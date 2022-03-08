Platform

Openings: Kaiyō Rooftop Bar and Restaurant

By Nob Hill Gazette • March 8, 2022 12:01 pm

701 Third Street, San Francisco | kaiyosf.com

“How can you go wrong with rooftop views and sushi or tiradito?” replies John Park of Brick × Brick Hospitality Group, when asked about opening atop the Hyatt Plaza in SoMa.

Like his Kaiyō in Cow Hollow, the swanky new alfresco aerie specializes in Nikkei, or Peruvian-Japanese fare. Favorites at the former can now be found at the latter, too — including dishes like the scallop tiradito with passion fruit leche de tigre and the beet-cured salmon tiradito, along with drinks such as the Super Saiyan and Dark Side of Cloud Strife. Plus, Kaiyō Rooftop offers 10 new cocktail creations. “Spreading the love of Nikkei cuisine is Kaiyō’s mission,” says Park, “and SoMa provides a bigger stage for us to showcase our food and drinks.”

The design for the 3,300-square-foot elevated venue is replete with greenery — there are even live palm trees to further the tropical oasis vibe — and also features Japanese lanterns made with yarn, a shingled wall that resembles fish scales and a Pop Art–inspired mural by Jeff Carnie. (Psst — another outpost of Kaiyō is slated to open on the hotel’s ground level later this year.)

Click here to see more March Openings in the Nob Hill Gazette.

Tags: , ,
Related Stories
California became the first state in the nation to adopt a plan to combat the spread of microplastics, which aims to reduce the amount of single-use plastic items that end up in the ocean. (Photka/Shutterstock)
In a first, California plans to clean up microplastics

Strategy aims to break pervasive ‘addiction’ to single-use plastic and monitor ocean debris

By Livia Albeck-Ripka
Russian President Vladimir Putin is displayed on a massive screen on the side of a hotel on the outskirts of Moscow in April 2021. As media is shut down in the country, Wikipedia volunteers are filling an information gap. (The New York Times)
Russia’s Wikipedia volunteers risk their freedom for truth

San Francisco-based Wikimedia Foundation pushed back on Putin threats

By Jeff Elder
Dorothy Erskine Park, which was named for one of The City’s first protectors of open spaces. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
San Francisco’s environmental pioneers had one thing in common: They were all women

Celebrating the forces behind The City’s eco-identity on International Women’s Day

By Jessica Wolfrom