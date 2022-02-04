Platform

Openings: Fogbird in San Mateo

By Nob Hill Gazette • February 4, 2022 1:53 pm - Updated February 4, 2022 1:56 pm
Photo courtesy of Fogbird

Fogbird

144 South B Street, San Mateo | fogbird.co

After operating 31st Union in downtown San Mateo for nine years, David and Susan Hunsaker shuttered the business and hit the reset button. Last month, they introduced the 60-seat cocktail lounge Fogbird, not far from their old restaurant that closed in March 2021.

To transform their new space — previously a tiki bar — the couple enlisted designer Je Anne Ettrick, who worked in partnership with Laura Sears Designs. Now, brick walls and walls lined in a botanical motif serve as the backdrop for sipping cocktails such as the Fogbird Paloma and the Swan Song (created with Hendrick’s gin and Chareau aloe liqueur) while noshing on light bites, including cheese and charcuterie boards, pretzel knots and spicy chickpeas.

In addition to providing the community with a “moment of respite,” as the Hunsakers put it — hence the name that evokes the beauty and tranquility of the Northern California coast — Fogbird offers in-person and virtual cocktail classes as well as canned cocktails for those wishing to imbibe at home.

Tags: ,
