By David Nash, Nob Hill Gazette

Easy rider. For Moschino’s colorfully whimsical and edgy Colour Block Biker Sandals ($915), creative director Jeremy Scott turned the classic leather biker jacket on its heels — literally. While these open-toe stilettos are definitely statement-making, it’s doubtful they’re suitable for a motorcycle ride along California’s notoriously twisty Route 36 (but we’d love to see it). moschino.com

Click here for more Must Haves from the Nob Hill Gazette.