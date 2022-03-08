Must Haves: Artist’s Mugs by Helen Levi

By David Nash

Mug shot. Sure to become your new favorite vehicle for coffee or tea, these Artist’s Mugs (from $52) by potter Helen Levi are a colorful way to deliver that next caffeine fix.

Each rainbow-splattered stoneware mug is made to order within three weeks at her studio in Queens. A variety of plates and bowls in the same pattern are also available, in addition to other hand-crafted vessels — like planters and vases — with equally charming colors and glazes. helenlevi.com

