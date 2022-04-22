Platform

Hot Property: Hidden Oasis on a cul-de-sac

By Nob Hill Gazette • April 22, 2022 4:37 pm
1682 Saint Lawrence Way, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

1682 Saint Lawrence Way | Pleasant Hill, CA | $1,382,500
3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,065 square feet
Open Saturday & Sunday 1-4
www.1682saintlawrenceway.com


Prepare to be amazed. This is no ordinary 3-bedroom, 3-full-bathrooms home!

This hidden oasis located on a cul-de-sac has gorgeous, landscaped grounds on a level lot. Come and see the amount of detail this home has to offer.

Enjoy cooking in this beautifully updated kitchen while entertaining guests in the open concept living room. Check out the oversized primary bedroom with a luxurious bathroom & walk-in closet. Additionally, check out the junior suite and spacious third bedroom!

There is a 2-car attached garage plus a detached garage with space for extra parking. Enjoy evenings in the professionally landscaped backyard accented with pavers, stamped concrete, artificial grass, play structure, pond with waterfall, playhouse/bonus room, and space for gardening. A must-see home!

Susan Gee Berry | KW Peninsula Estates
DRE: 01223601 | 650.464.3454
sgeeberry@gmail.com

