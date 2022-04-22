Hot Property: Hidden Oasis on a cul-de-sac

1682 Saint Lawrence Way | Pleasant Hill, CA | $1,382,500

3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2,065 square feet

Open Saturday & Sunday 1-4

www.1682saintlawrenceway.com



Prepare to be amazed. This is no ordinary 3-bedroom, 3-full-bathrooms home!

This hidden oasis located on a cul-de-sac has gorgeous, landscaped grounds on a level lot. Come and see the amount of detail this home has to offer.

Enjoy cooking in this beautifully updated kitchen while entertaining guests in the open concept living room. Check out the oversized primary bedroom with a luxurious bathroom & walk-in closet. Additionally, check out the junior suite and spacious third bedroom!

There is a 2-car attached garage plus a detached garage with space for extra parking. Enjoy evenings in the professionally landscaped backyard accented with pavers, stamped concrete, artificial grass, play structure, pond with waterfall, playhouse/bonus room, and space for gardening. A must-see home!

Susan Gee Berry | KW Peninsula Estates

DRE: 01223601 | 650.464.3454

sgeeberry@gmail.com



