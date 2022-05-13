Hot Property: Entertainer’s oasis in Noe Valley

4258 26th Street | San Francisco, CA | $5,795,005

5 bedrooms, 5 baths | 4,304 square ft.

Open Saturday, May 14 1-4pm

See more on this listing



This entertainer’s oasis boasts modern architecture, panoramic views, incredible ceiling height and luxury indoor|outdoor living.

The generous glass-lined great room has a soaring fireplace and sprawling deck access. Sunrises and sunsets are truly incredible from this vantage point! The kitchen is the heart of it all and flows seamlessly to the living and dining areas, and features built-in luxury appliances.

The den has pocket doors that convert the room to a guest bedroom for extra guests. A full bath completes this amazing living level. The bedroom level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, a laundry room, and private exterior entrance.

The opulent primary suite extends over the full width of the residence and features a relaxing, zen ensuite bathroom and a generous deck. The lower level has a spacious media lounge, glass wine vault, two additional bedrooms and baths and direct access to the backyard.

Located a few blocks to coveted Noe Valley’s bustling 24th Street, parks and shops!



Rachel Swann | Luxury Property Specialist | Compass

rachel.swann@compass.com



CLICK HERE FOR THE EXAMINER SUNDAY REAL ESTATE SECTION