Hot Property: A modern classic in Hillsborough’s Polo Terrace

By Nob Hill Gazette • April 12, 2022 2:40 pm - Updated April 12, 2022 3:15 pm

15 Bridle Court, Hillsborough CA
5 Bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths
Pool House and 1 bedroom ADU

Timeless elegance abounds in this residence tucked away in a hidden cul-de-sac in Polo Terrace within minutes to vibrant downtown San Mateo.

The original 1931 carriage house of Cotswold influence was once the transient home of Mrs. Celia Tobin Clark while the Tobin Clark Estate was being built. The original structure has been re-designed, seamlessly expanded and extensively renovated by past proud owners.

Pool House at 15 Bridle Court, Hillsborough CA

Situated on approx. 0.89 acre of level grounds with complete privacy, this property comprises a main house, a one-bedroom guest apartment, a four-car garage, and a pool house. This residence is customized with thoughtfulness in indoor-outdoor design and gifted craftsmanship. It is a true masterpiece for the distinguished eyes!

Christina Ng | christina.ng@compass.com
415.420.4828 | DRE: 01527235
MLS: ML81884316
www.15-bridle-ct.com

