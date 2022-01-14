FOG Design+Art 2022 Programming Schedule

A Nob Hill Gazette Promotion

One of the City’s most anticipated cultural — and social — events is back on this month

Celebrating today’s most significant creatives and leading contributors to the worlds of design and visual arts, the FOG Design+Art 2022 fair assembles 45 leading international galleries; prominent 20th-century and contemporary design dealers; a weekend of exciting programs; and 21POP, a special installation created by Stanlee Gatti.

FOG has become a focal point for the design and arts communities on the West Coast and further afield. The fair is synonymous with a uniquely pioneering spirit due to its bold hybrid approach and intimate presentation of art and design, dynamic programming on-site and its community-led mission to champion art and design in its historic Fort Mason setting.

Building on FOG’s longstanding commitment to cultural institutions, the fair’s Preview Gala is honored to continue its crucial support of SFMOMA’s exhibitions and education programs. FOG represents a key moment in which the local and global community congregate to engage in critical dialogue, artistic exchanges, and a shared passion for creative pursuits.

FOG Design & Art Fair 2022 Programming: Thursday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 23

Fort Mason Festival Pavilion | San Francisco

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

3:00: It’s a small world[war]after all

Martine Gutierrez, Artist

A presentation and performance by contemporary artist Martine Gutierrez.

4:30: Murals by the Bay, Yesterday and Today

Arleene Correa Valencia, artist

Mark Harris, artist

Shannon Riley, Co-Founder, Executive Director, PaintTheVoid.org

Moderated by Jodi Roberts, Curator and Co-Founder, Art + Climate Action

Diego Rivera’s stays in San Francisco in the early 1930s and in 1940 resulted in remarkable murals that remain landmarks in the city. His presence also sparked fiery debates about the aesthetic and social aims of public art—questions that still animate some of the Bay Area’s most important artists and arts initiatives. In this discussion, the art historian and curator Jodi Roberts will talk with Shannon Riley, Executive Director of Paint the Void, and the artists Mark Harris and Arleene Correa Valencia about public art’s role in today’s arts ecosystem and its potential to galvanize activism, spur change and build community.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

1:00: Shaping the metaverse: How designers and spatial thinkers will re-create the internet

Marcus Guillard, Founder, Archai Virtualis/One Hat One Hand

Zesty Meyers, Principal, R and Co.

Marcus Guillard and Zesty Meyers will discuss the rapidly evolving landscape of art and design and how it will take shape in the metaverse; how NFTs are changing the world of design and how we can better bridge the digital divide between real world design and virtual design intended for the spatial web.

3:00: The Good Curator

Apsara DiQuinzio, Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, Nevada Art Museum

Leila Weefur, artist, writer, and curator

Moderated by Susan Miller, Executive Director, McEvoy Arts

Join Apsara DiQuinzio and Leila Weefur in a lively and casual conversation about curating today. Hosted by McEvoy Arts executive director Susan Miller, the group will share their aspirations, values, and stories of their lives as creative professionals. Together they will discuss film and time-based art forms, writing and language, feminist art and activism and collectively muse on the delights and challenges of shaping ideas into public exhibitions and events.

5:30: NFTs: A New Frontier of Creativity

Dylan Field, CEO and Co-Founder of technology company Figma and former CryptoPunk #7804 owner

Moderated by Ethan Beard, Co-founder and CEO, Yoz

Ethan Beard will moderate a fireside chat with Dylan Field, former CryptoPunk #7804 owner, which is considered one of the rarest crypto punks. Beard and Field will speak about how NFTs are changing the landscape of creativity and community around culture at-large.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

12:30: Welcome to the Neighborhood

Presented by Christie’s

Lori Fogarty, Director and CEO, Oakland Museum of California

Mildred Howard, artist

Pam Uzzell, Film Director

Moderated by Paul David Henderson, Executive Director of the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability (SFDPA)

​Join us for a film screening of Welcome to the Neighborhood, presented by Christie’s followed by a panel discussion with artist Mildred Howard, film director Pamela Uzzell and OMCA museum director Lori Fogarty, moderated by Paul David Henderson.

3:00: The Contemporary Presence: In Conversation with Isamu Noguchi

Stephen Burks, Founder and Principal Stephen Burks Man Made

Dakin Hart, Senior Curator of The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum

Moderated by Jennifer Dunlop Fletcher, Helen Hilton Raiser Curator of Architecture and Design at SFMOMA

Critics and admirers alike often categorized, pigeonholed and oversimplified Noguchi in ways that drove him “as close to shouting as [a] quiet man gets.” For him, art, design and sculpture existed on the same plane as life in its entirety. Moderated by Jennifer Dunlop Fletcher, this conversation between Dakin Hart and Stephen Burks will delve into the principles that informed the master himself, and the ways in which Noguchi continues to be a contemporary presence for creatives working today.

4:30: Where Do We Go From Here?

Institutional leaders discussing the future of the arts across the Bay Area

Presented by UOVO

Janet Bishop, Thomas Weisel Family Chief Curator and Curator of Painting and Sculpture, SFMOMA

Ali Gass, Krieger Family Director Institute of Contemporary Art, San Francisco

Daniel Nevers, Co-Director. Berkeley Art Center

Julie Rodrigues Widholm, Director, UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive

Moderated by Sarah Hotchkiss, Senior Associate Editor, KQED Arts & Culture

Our vibrant art ecosystem relies on art institutions of all different scales and visions. This discussion will explore the leaders of these types of institutions and how they are thinking about the changes that need to be made to create the best arts future possible for our cities.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23

11:30: The Art of Collaboration in Bay Area Fine Printing

Enrique Chagoya, artist

Don Farnsworth, Director, Magnolia Editions

Blake Riley, Lead Printer and Creative Director, Arion Press



1:00: Shapeshifters: In conversation with Bay Area artists Masako Miki and Woody de Othello

Masako Miki, artist

Woody De Othello, artist

Moderated by Natasha Boas, International Curator, Ph.D

East Bay-based artists Woody De Othello (represented by Jessica Silverman, San Francisco and Karma, New York) and Masako Miki (represented by CULT Aimee Friberg Exhibitions, San Francisco and RYAN LEE, New York) both create semi- abstract, sculptural forms in materials that range from felt to ceramic to glazed bronze, inspired by everyday domestic objects. De Othello culls inspiration from his own Haitian ancestry and the supernatural objects of Voodoo folklore, while Miki draws from the Shinto and Buddhist traditions and the Japanese folk belief in yōkai (shapeshifters). Both artists will present their work of boundary bending forms and discuss the philosophies and new mythologies that shape them in conversation with San Francisco-based international independent curator, Dr. Natasha Boas.

