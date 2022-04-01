What’s Johnny Love been up to? Just ask him

Johnny Love turning 60? Say it ain’t so.

As San Francisco’s favorite restaurateur and bartender put it, “Holy smokes. How did that happen?”

For anyone who spent the ’90s boozin’ and schmoozin’ at the man’s eponymous club on Polk Street, that may be a sobering thought. But here’s the good news. He’s still going strong. And he’s still having more fun than you.

We caught up with Johnny ahead of his April Fools Day birthday bash, for which he planned a party at the Blue Light, the place he bought from Boz Scaggs back in the day. Looking back on his career, it’s been quite a ride.

Before he became Johnny Love, he was just John Metheny, a rugby player at Cal who played on the great Jack Clark’s first national championship side. (One night, one of his frat brothers saw him chatting up a young lady at a bar and coined the nickname. It stuck. “My mom called me Johnny Love,” he said with a chuckle.)

Love bartended his way through college and Clark helped him get a job after graduation at the famous fern bar, Henry Africa’s. (Mr. Africa was actually named Norman Hobday, but chose a nom de consume for his watering hole.) He tried his hand as a stock broker, but that didn’t work out. “My third day was the crash,” said Love, referring to Black Monday, in October of 1987. “I just knew it wasn’t good timing to be there. I stayed two years, but I kept bartending.”

It was around that time that Love met Harry Denton, another legendary San Francisco clubkeeper, and he was off on his true path.

Denton helped him open his first joint, the Fillmore Grill, on the corner of Clay, and they remained lifelong friends.

“He was the first guy to say you’ve got to open up your own bar. He was very helpful,” said Love. “A lot of people thought we were partners. Just because he was so helpful. It was one of these odd couples. He was an older gay man and I was a younger heterosexual. But we had the same sense of humor. I loved the guy to death.”

(Denton passed away in August of 2021 in Seattle. Anyone who ever heard his voice will never forget it.)

So, yeah, Love bought the Blue Light. Opened up Johnny Love’s on Polk Street. Opened two more, in San Diego and Walnut Creek, and became one of San Francisco’s celebrity nightlife characters. His clubs were the place to be back in the day.

“That went on for many years,” Love told me. “It was unbelievable. I have pictures of Michael Jordan, Barry Bonds, Pelé, Mark McGwire. …”

He forgot to mention Gregg Allman, Herb Caen, Chris Isaak and Richard Branson, to name a few more celebs. But I’ve seen the pictures.

I asked him if he ever settled down, after the party died down. “I never did get married. Had some close calls. I’ve lived with girls,” said Johnny. “And no, never had kids. But I’m the best uncle in the world.”

All these years later, Love remains in the business, owning four S.F. restaurants and planning to launch a fifth. You can find him at the Toy Soldier and Vida Cantina SF, both on lovely Belden Place. Like for most restaurant owners, the pandemic was no fun for Love.

“The parklets have been brilliant. They saved our lives,” he said. “We did it. We survived. … It was just a roller coaster.”

Cheers Johnny. San Francisco still loves ya.

♦

Couple of leftovers from the Charlotte Mailliard Shultz memorial at Grace Cathedral this week. Willie Brown stole the show, as he is wont to do. He told us Charlotte had arranged her own funeral. And his. He joked that the lord now has a chief of protocol. And like any great politician, he was counting on the support of his friends.

During Charlotte’s new tenure in heaven, Brown hopes she will act as a diplomat, “because some of us will not have earned the right to enter. Charlotte will tell Him why Willie should be there.”

On another note, when they piped in Henry Kissinger’s voice into the grand cathedral to give a eulogy, it sure felt like the voice of God raining down on all of us. Who knew God had a German accent?

♦

Let’s end this week’s journey on Hippie Hill. Reefer madness will return to what used to be Golden Gate Park’s Sharon Meadow April 20, where thousands should gather to celebrate cannabis.

There shall be tributes to Robin Williams and Bob Saget. Mike Tyson will be there, hyping his Tyson 2.0 pot brand. Jeff Ross will be roasting people and blunts.

Sure sounds like San Francisco is getting back to normal. But commercializing 420? You asked for legalization, people. It comes with a price.

Editor’s note: The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com.