How Chinatown’s last photo shops have avoided becoming a relic of the past

Photographer Raymond Hong at his Rainbow Photography studio in Chinatown, which he’s owned since 1990, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

If the COVID-19 pandemic has been anything, it’s been a waiting game — waiting for lockdowns to lift, for cases to drop and for vaccines to become more widely available to all age groups.

For businesses, the waiting — a particular wait for customers to come back — has been excruciating because of the time and money they have sacrificed. But owners who have had their “Open” sign turned on for decades consider the health crisis to be nothing more than the most recent opportunity to evolve.

Raymond Hong and Henry Kee are the masters of pivoting. Hong, 62, and Kee, 85, own the two remaining portrait-focused photo studios in Chinatown: Rainbow Photography and Kee Photo. Their storefronts are a reminder of just how much things have changed since they set up shop more than 30 years ago: its one-hour photo service is still advertised on its awnings but it hasn’t offered that option since the mid-’90s.

“After the digital camera (emerged), I stopped the service because the volume of the orders is not enough,” Hong said. “The one-hour photo machine needs 30 rolls a day. If not, the chemical goes bad. Every time I changed the chemical, it cost me $100… The machine itself was $75,000.”

Instead of catching themselves in the chaos of change, both men turned their passion to taking family and professional photos against plain and patterned backgrounds. And neither of the lensmen plan on riding their last wave anytime soon.

“People will say, ‘You are supposed to be retired,’” Kee said. “But I say that if I retire, I will just stay home. Why not stay here?”

Photographer Henry Kee, 85, photographer at his Kee Photo studio in Chinatown, with some of many photos he has taken since starting the business in 1982. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

The photographers face a challenge in the age of social media because so many people believed that learning a few tricks on their iPhones meant they were suddenly an amateur photographer, Hong said.

“A long time ago, there was no iPhone and I had (picture day) students lining up, the line out the door, to take their picture. Now it’s not like that anymore,” Kee reflected.

Now, Kee uses technology to his advantage. He has taught himself to Photoshop images, moving friends and elected officials alike from one background to another or adding a brand new person to an existing shot — for example, moving one who may have been deceased to a shot of their loved ones.

“If you have an iPhone, I can do an enlargement and I can print out a photo here right away,” he said, inviting this reporter to sit by him and explore his portfolio on his desktop computer.

A second challenge was a change in behavior from normal clientele. The demographic, primarily made up of Chinatown’s residents and patrons who appreciate the skill of an accredited cameraperson in taking their traditional portraits, no longer dropped in to the Sacramento and Stockton studios for two reasons: Inflation and disease.

“It’s really not easy to keep a photoshop (now). Luckily I’ve been here for a long (time) and I try to do my best. I have my own customers,” Hong said. “After COVID-19, people don’t have money and the prices have been raised on everything, on gas and on vegetables… But shopping at a small business means helping people keep their jobs. You’ve always got to remember that.”

Rainbow Photography survived thanks to aid from the government and understanding from the business’s property owner. While Hong could not secure a Paycheck Protection Program loan, he was able to lobby money from the state’s Employment Development Department.

All in all, Hong feels as if everyone he interacted with was doing their best to support him as a small business owner while he readied to reopen, a happy day that took place approximately 10 months ago.

“That money helped a lot, and my landlord is so nice. I am going to be grateful to him all my life,” Hong said. “He cut my rent 50% and still gives me 25% off.”

Hong couldn’t stop repeating that he was lucky. That’s his main message, the one that overpowers his emotions as he watches photoshop after photoshop shut down or be renovated into a one-stop shop for mostly trinkets and toys.

“We have the best Chinatown in the whole United States, really, but now I see it suffering more and more,” he said. “If you go down to Grant Avenue, a tourist place, you can go down and see the old buildings and they have all closed down.”

Hong may be seasoned, but he’s not superhuman. He’s working as hard as he can to preserve Chinatown as he knows it.

“I’m sad and I’m scared about it,” he said of the shutterings, closing his eyes and then turning around to grab a pamphlet from the Chinatown Merchants United Association of San Francisco. “Our association started to make these maps for tourists and you hope that they come back.”

Kee channels his worry into community involvement. He serves the community that he has photographed since the ‘80s by bringing his knowledge to organizations such as the California Chinese American Republican Association, a body he chaired for years. This is how he preserves Chinatown.

As he watches the neighborhood change, Kee documents its accomplishments — like the Miss China USA pageant. Copies of his own art, signed by the contestants, line his studio’s walls.

This is a contribution that has been noticed by those as prestigious as top U.S. officials. Kee has met, posed with and photographed George Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Arnold Schwartzenegger and Fiona Ma. He has made a career out of what he calls a “hobby.”

“Yeah, I went to the White House,” he said offhandedly, but then he grabbed pictures he would rather talk about: Photos of him, late mayor “Eddie” Lee and his wife, Anita.

