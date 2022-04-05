Versatile composer-trombonist Jacob Garchik lands home again at SFJazz

You have to hand it to San Francisco’s Kronos Quartet. In its nearly 50 award-winning years as an eclectic string ensemble, it can spot potential young talent almost preternaturally early.

S.F-born trombonist Jacob Garchik, for instance — the hand-picked artist in residence at its annual Kronos Festival, staged at the SFJazz Center this week — was only a teenager when he first caught the keen ear of founding Kronos violinist David Harrington, way back in 1988.

“His daughter Bonnie and I went to school together, all the way back to elementary school,” recalls Garchik, now 47 and based in New York. “And I always knew that her dad was a musician, but she and my brother were taking Russian in high school then, and they did an exchange program with the Soviet Union, and all the parents got together at my parents’ house, including David, who said, ‘I hear you’re into writing music — do you have any string quartets?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m sorry,’ but I thought that was crazy — asking a 12-year-old for string quartets!”

Fifteen years later, Garchik bumped into Harrington while playing in a Brooklyn brass band that specialized in interpreting Balkan music, which had secured a coveted opening slot for Kronos. His elder not only remembered him and his family, but — after comparing notes on obscure Balkan music backstage — contacted him a couple of weeks later with his first official Quartet assignment: The meticulous arrangement of a lullaby from Iran, which Kronos eventually recorded as “Lullaby” on its 2009 album “Floodplain.” It was also an acid test of sorts.

“It was very difficult to transcribe — it used a double oboe, had microtones and was rhythmically imprecise,” says Garchik, who has, to date, arranged over 115 pieces for his benefactors. “They really liked what I did, so I guess I managed to capture something, because they still play that one.”

It seemed inevitable that this versatile instrumentalist would step into the Kronos spotlight one day. He was offered the residential festival chair in 2020, but the coronavirus had other plans. Like the Wizard of Oz, he explains, he’s usually comfortable working behind the curtain, then watching his arrangements play out in concert from a comfortable audience setting. “It’s quite unusual for me to be the focus,” he says.

But over the three-day Kronos Festival at SFJAZZ, he’ll be performing as well, anchoring his Pete Seeger-inspired “Storyteller” and then “Upon a Star,” a suite based on a John Williams soundtrack. Additionally, Garchik will oversee “Flow,” a work composed with his occasional New York collaborator Laurie Anderson, and “The Heavens,” a sans-Kronos concept piece featuring his Atheist Gospel Trombone Choir.

Garchik’s career has always been something of a learn-as-you-go affair. Until he delved into the history of Seeger three years ago, he says, “I always saw him as the guy that sang the children’s music that I listened to as a kid, that my hippie parents had on vinyl. But when I started studying him in depth, I discovered that Pete Seeger was doing what I do for Kronos — and in my own work, too — way back in 1945, doing stuff from all over the world, different eras and different styles of music, and doing concerts where he played Korean music, Stravinsky and Beethoven alongside prison songs. And I really felt a kinship with him.”

Likewise, Garchik says, the idea of an all-trombone orchestra didn’t start with him. Sonically, folks have understood for years that the instrument works well layered in large groups, going back to German churches and continuing through a Gospel tradition launched by the American World House of Prayer school in the 1970s. “And that really inspired me — when I heard that trombone music, I made my own spin on the sound,” he says.

Garchik’s typically busy schedule slowed down during lockdown. But he managed to complete a new jazz quintet album called “Assembly,” plus several new Kronos arrangements, and has returned to teaching chamber ensemble arrangement at the New School and appearing onstage in Broadway’s hit musical “Hades Town.” At COVID-19’s onset, Garchik says, he was so shaken that he, his wife, toddler son and dog drove to the secluded safety of his brother’s place in Iowa. “I was actually going to be a farmer,” he says. “It felt like we were in flight for our lives.

“But as things became clearer, I regained my optimism about being a musician. And the good thing about music is how great it can make you feel — part of our brains as humans has evolved to really enjoy art and culture, and you just can’t get rid of it. And I think it really has healing properties.”

