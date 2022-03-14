UCSF task force examines the mental health impacts of climate change

Adri Jayaratne, Chief of Staff of the UCSF Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and one of the leaders of a UCSF task force on mental health services related to climate change. (Courtesy Adri Jayaratne)

It’s become clear that climate change doesn’t just ravage our physical environment — it also permeates our interior worlds.

As extreme weather events like wildfires, droughts, and heatwaves become ever-present reminders of our rapidly warming planet, the number of people seeking out mental health services for climate-related anxiety is on the rise.

But despite the growing demand for mental health services related to climate change, the lion’s share of the psychiatric community has been reluctant to address the psychological impacts of climate change.

Now, a small group of researchers and administrators at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) have set out to change that. The University’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences has formed a task force to take this issue on through education, advocacy, and research.

The Examiner talked to Adri Jayarante, one of the task force leaders, about how his group is working to increase the awareness of the psychosocial impacts of climate change within the mental health community.

You moved to the Bay Area from Washington D.C. in 2017. When did you become aware of climate change, and why is this issue important to you?

This has always been a big issue for me personally. But admittedly, I don’t think the actual impacts of climate change really personally hit me until I got out here with the fires and droughts and other things that actually impact people. DC weather stinks, but here it was definitely more in your face.

Tell me about this task force. How did it get started?

There are so many issues related to mental health, but one area where there has not been as much discussion until recently was the impact of climate change on mental health.

We had a small group who started getting together to talk about what we should do and how to move this forward. We tried to do a bit of digging into what was happening across the country and departments – and there was really not much. No other departments of psychiatry had anything going on around this. So at some point, we said, let’s create something formally in the department because if we don’t, we’re not going to be able to get much accomplished.

You hosted a kickoff event in October 2019. What resulted from that event?

For the most part, it was a brainstorming session. There were a lot of great ideas, a lot of passion, a lot of interest, and a number of things started. Then the pandemic hit. And a lot of very good ideas and things that we wanted to do just got completely waylaid. I had to literally, on a dime, turn to pandemic response.

Members of a UCSF task force on mental health services related to climate change meet on Zoom. (Courtesy photo)

The pandemic has taken an enormous toll on health care professionals. But so too has climate change. How is the psychiatric community responding to these dual crises?

It’s interesting because most people think about the anxiety for other people, and how mental health professionals can help those who are experiencing anxiety related to climate change. But the anxiety among mental health professionals themselves is just as prevalent, if not more, because of what they see.

The stories range from people whose kids were asking them questions to the amount of anxiety they are dealing with from patients. Then there are those who are dealing with fires – and the patients they see dealing with climate change-related disasters.

Just like the pandemic has had a really horrible impact on medical professionals, I think the mental health impact both from the pandemic and climate change can certainly be seen in mental health professionals.

Is it fair to say that the psychiatric community has not been proactive on this issue?

The impact of climate change on mental health was unfortunately late to the broader discussion around climate change. We’re playing a little bit of catch-up.

How has being behind the curve manifested in the psychiatric community?

Despite the increasing number of mental health professionals seeing patients related to climate change anxiety, there is still no specific diagnostic code (DSM) to identify them, so it creates a lot of complications. One of the things we’ve been working on is educating clinicians and others to be able to assess and identify that as potentially overlapping or singular disorders.

The pandemic has also made clear that there is a dearth of mental health services and professionals serving the communities that need them most. What are some of the challenges when it comes to health care and social equity?

Just as the pandemic really starkly showed the health inequities in the system, climate change is exactly the same. Equity is definitely underlying everything we do. It’s front and center in a lot of both the research and education work that’s being done.

But this is, unfortunately, a growing problem. We don’t have enough mental health professionals, period. And certainly, not enough that are trained and well versed enough to specifically address climate change-related issues. And that again goes back to education.

What can people experiencing climate anxiety do to help cope?

One of the suggestions for people who have anxiety is to get out there and do something about it. One of the things our task force has looked at doing is projects in the community, where people turn that anxiety into action – things like community gardens or community advocacy.

Why was this task force possible at UCSF? Why are you the first to pioneer such a program?

We have an incredibly diverse, engaged, passionate community at UCSF that really wanted to make a difference. The creation of the task force was a bottom-up thing. It wasn’t leadership. This was a group of faculty and staff who said, this is an existential crisis and we feel it personally and professionally and we want to do something about it.

What’s next for the task force?

One is just getting this group together to formulate and plan and regroup after two-plus years of unfortunate difficulty getting together. And another is to collaborate with the new UC Climate Center – a new system-wide initiative to address climate change as a social justice and equity issue.

I think the four areas, clinical care, education, advocacy, and research, we will continue to be focused on. There are ongoing efforts with curriculum development and research. And there’s been a really big effort to engage medical students more, who are very passionate about climate change.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com