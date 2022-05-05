SF podcaster amplifies voices of people who stutter

“If you’re talking to someone who is slower to get their words out, take a breath and don’t finish their sentence.”

Maya Chupkov records for her podcast, “Proud Stutter.” Chupkov developed the podcast after years of trying to hide it as part of fostering a community to celebrate verbal differences and amplify perspectives on speech disabilities. (Photo by Noa Chupkov)

Maya Chupkov spent years of her life trying to hide her stutter. Comments from peers and colleagues telling her she seemed shy or lacked confidence only worsened her anxiety.

Since leaving a job in communications during the pandemic, however, Chupkov has found and fostered a community of people who stutter here in San Francisco. Through podcasting, she’s found a way to amplify the perspectives of people who stutter and explore verbal differences. The show, called ‘Proud Stutter,’ attempts to cut through stigma and share real experiences with stuttering, which can be characterized by repetition of sounds, syllables, or words or breaks in speech.

After a successful first season with co-host and San Francisco educator Cynthia Chin, Chupkov is now preparing for a solo Season 2. In between seasons, she plans to meet with listeners who range from people who stutter to therapists, parents of kids who stutter, and others who just want to learn more about the misunderstood experience.

Most recently, Chupkov met with San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston, who introduced local legislation on Tuesday to recognize the state’s first-ever National Stuttering Awareness Week, which will run from May 9-14.

We spoke with Chupkov to learn more about stuttering, her podcast and embracing verbal diversity. This conversation has been lightly edited and trimmed for length.

What has been your own experience with stuttering?

For so long, I would spend so much of my energy trying to hide my stutter. As soon as I started opening up about it, I felt a huge weight had been lifted and found that people understood me more. There has always been a disconnect between me and other people who I meet because of stuttering, someone wouldn’t know right away that I have one. But after they find out, they might understand my mannerisms more.

My grandpa had a stutter, and there is research that shows it could be tied to genetics. My family has always been pretty open about it. But my mom really wanted me to work on it and put me in speech therapy, which I didn’t have the best experience with. I was always okay with my stutter, it didn’t really bother me. And I didn’t want to go to therapy. Every time I went, I was trying to hide a part of myself. They were teaching me to become a robot.

So I had always had this negative view of speech therapists until I met Bailey Levis, a person who stutters and who is a speech therapist in San Francisco. I learned there are speech therapists who stutter, there’s an understanding there and they can learn from us. We are all in this together.

Can you say more about that, the tension around speech therapy and finding pride in stuttering?

Speech therapy has come a long way since I did it 20 years ago. I see a lot of speech therapists have less of a fluency approach and more about acceptance and goal-setting and asking the client what do you want to work on. I would have loved to work on my confidence rather than just sounding fluent.

I was recently invited to speak at Stanford’s Department of Rehabilitation Services. A speech-language pathologist reached out because their speech pathologists are trying to study this more holistically rather than so medically, which can be triggering for people who stutter. We had a conversation about neurodiversity and how to approach clients and I felt so heard and seen for them to have this conversation and really expand how the medical fieldhas been treating stuttering in this new ways.

What can hiding a stutter do to your mental health?

There’s a huge overlap between mental health and stuttering. The shame that I feel about my stutter carries into my own anxiety, and I know it’s very common for people who stutter to have mental health issues come up. It’s this lifelong feeling of being misunderstood and not being listened to. I feel that in my own experience.

From my conversations so far with the stuttering community, there does seem to be this big connection. There have been a few messages I’ve gotten from people saying they are depressed about their stutter. It’s really sad. And that’s why I’m trying to get stuttering out there in the mainstream as much as possible. The more stuttering we listen to and hear in everyday media, the more we as stutterers will feel safer being ourselves.

Why did you turn to podcasting as the medium to explore this identity around?

I wanted to do a podcast because I want to nurture my creative self more. My whole career has been in comms for other people and writing for other people and this is the first project I’ve done for me and my people. It’s just healing for me too, getting on my mic, interviewing a guest and speaking up. My whole life I just felt like no one would want to listen to me because of my stutter. This is my way of saying no to that, I’m doing this on my own terms.

I started my career in the PR world, and being in public relations with a stutter was quite challenging. There is a lot of ableism in PR. I don’t think it’s on purpose, there’s just a lack of awareness. When I started getting more client-facing and starting to pitch to reporters and managers, I faced a lot of ableism. They said I sounded nervous and not confident, that was really tough. I left the corporate PR world, not entirely because of my stutter, but it didn’t jibe with what I wanted and my values. So I went back to school and got my masters in Public Affairs. After I graduated, I transitioned to communications director at a state government level. I had a very hard time there. There were very lovely people who worked there, but I did experience some emotional abuse which made my stutter worse. I left that job. But an important part of that was while I was so miserable at that job, I really wanted to find a creative outlet. Podcasting was something I was always thinking about. It’s so accessible that anyone could start a podcast if they wanted to.

So I started the podcast for people who stutter, first and foremost. The secondary audience has been people connected to stuttering. But there is a huge audience of speech therapists also. They say it helps their own stuttering therapy practice. It’s become a lot bigger than I ever thought. I met so many people who stutter in San Francisco and the Bay Area and when I did my launch party for the podcast, I was able to meet Nina G, a comedian who stutters, and Bailey Levis who’s a local speech pathologist. They were all on my podcast.

Really, I feel like I’ve been living my life and all of the sudden I have this new community of people who stutter.

What can readers who want to be better allies do to support people who stutter?

The biggest thing is just to practice patience. If you’re talking to someone who is slower to get their words out, take a breath and don’t finish their sentence. You never know what they might be experiencing underneath. If you see anyone who stutters and someone misunderstands, you could speak up and be like let her or him finish. Be more aware of the speech diversity that you may be experiencing.

