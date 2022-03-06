Richard Blum’s legacy lives on at the University of California and beyond

‘No problem was too hard. Nothing was insuperable. He had a sense of possibility about everything’

Richard Blum speaks while his wife, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, laughs alongside George Shultz at an event at the Blum Center at UC Berkeley. (Courtesy photo)

Richard C. Blum was an undergraduate at UC Berkeley in the 1950s when he decided to hitchhike through Europe and Northern Africa as an exchange student the summer before his senior year.

Until that point, he’d hardly left the United States, let alone ventured beyond San Francisco’s 47 square miles. But as he walked the streets of Vienna and roamed the coastline of Casablanca, he was confronted by a starkly different reality than the one he’d left behind.

“I did not know much about the world,” he wrote in his book “An Accident of Geography: Compassion, Innovation and the Fight Against Poverty.” He went on to share: “I never realized how difficult life was for so many.”

This realization would inform the remainder of his life. He was a wildly successful businessman, political adviser, intrepid traveler and philanthropist. He was a close friend of the Dalai Lama, and notably, the husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein. He died on Feb. 27 at his home in San Francisco after a long battle with cancer. He was 86 years old.

Throughout his life, Blum retained a steadfast commitment to UC Berkeley, from which he graduated with two business degrees. From 2002 until his passing, he served on the Board of Regents, including a stint as chairman emeritus, and he established the Blum Center for Developing Economies in 2006.

“The University of California gave him such a wonderful opportunity in education and launching pad,” said Janet Reilly, who worked with Blum on the Board of Regents. “He wanted that for every student.”

Blum was known as a fiercely devoted Regent who worked tirelessly to trim the bureaucracy and make the UC system function better.

“When I came on to the Board of Regents and became chairman, I decided that this place needed to be shaken up and restructured, and I set out to do that,” Blum told Berkeley’s Victor Geraci. “An easier thing would have been to just show up at the meetings and pound your gavel every now and then.”

But gavel-pounding was not Blum’s style. He was a man of action. “Dick was not going to sit on his hands,” said Mark Yudof, former president of the University of California, who Blum wooed from the University of Texas in 2008.

“What I’ll miss about Richard is really his fearlessness,” said Shankar Sastry, director of the Blum Center for Developing Economies, which has since expanded to 10 UC campuses. “No problem was too hard. Nothing was insuperable. He had a sense of possibility about everything.”

During his tenure as a Regent, Blum shepherded the University through the 2007 financial collapse and fought continuously for students and faculty, defending the importance of research, pushing to revise the University’s pension plan and advocating for the seismic retrofit of California Memorial Stadium and other aging campus buildings.

“I’ve never met anyone quite like him,” said Yudof. When he wanted something done, “no bureaucrat was going to stand in his way.”

This was also true of his desire to solve global poverty through an entrepreneurial lens. The Blum Center for Developing Economies quickly became home to one of the most popular minors on campus, attracting students and faculty from “every nook and corner,” noted Sastry.

“The first thing that struck you about Dick is that he really was a Renaissance man. He was a man of big ideas,” said Reilly, who is also the co-owner of Clint Reilly Communications, which owns The San Francisco Examiner. “He had a deep compassion for human beings and really understood that we’re all part of the human family.”

Blum was an ever-present figure at graduations, handing out certificates and shaking hands. Sadly, this will be the first year he will not attend, noted Sastry.

“You can’t understand Dick without his feeling of loyalty to people and to the institutions that he encountered along the way,” said Yudof. “His interest was in always doing the best he could do for the University of California.”

When Blum did leave campus, he spent his free time traveling the world. But it was a trip to Nepal in 1968 where his interest in global poverty grew into something greater.

“I’d always wanted to go there,” he said. “Got to know the Tibetans and the Sherpas. As human beings, it’s very easy to like them. They’re all good Buddhists, and most of them believe that the way you bring happiness is to try to help others.”

That philosophy became deeply ingrained within his own life. In the early aughts, he established the American Himalayan Foundation, which focused on education, health care and also worked to stop the trafficking of young girls in Nepal. Blum served as an honorary consul of Nepal and Mongolia.

“Everything with Richard was a bit of an adventure,” said Sastry. “At heart, I think his spirituality was sort of an interesting combination of Jewish and Buddhist. Especially the Buddhist message of spreading compassion and being accepting of what people are like to enable them to develop that really, to my mind, was really what drove him.”

Over the years, Blum amassed a star-studded list of close friends and contacts in the political world and beyond. He traveled with Jimmy Carter, hiked Mt. Everest with Sir Edmund Hillary, advised Presidents Obama, Clinton and Carter on economic policy, and hosted the Dalai Lama at Berkeley.

“He was comfortable in those settings and talking to dignitaries and to political leaders,” said Reilly. “But he was equally as comfortable with folks who he helped — people who had absolutely nothing materially. He recognized that money didn’t make you wealthy.”

That was on full display Friday morning under the soaring domed ceilings of Congregation Emanu-El, where hundreds of people from the general public joined with San Francisco’s political elite, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, former Gov. Jerry Brown and former San Francisco Mayors Art Agnos and Willie Brown to celebrate his remarkable life.

Despite the enormous loss and the void Blum leaves behind, Reilly said, “This is a life well lived. This is the life of an extraordinary man who really made a difference in the world. That was by choice.”

Richard Blum, right, with the Dalai Lama. (Courtesy photo)

A memorial service for Richard Blum at Congregation Emanu-El on Friday. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Pallbearers prepare to move the casket at the memorial service for Richard Blum. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)