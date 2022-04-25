New head of California Arts Council is a San Franciscan to the core

Jonathan Moscone found the theater arts after his father, the mayor of S.F., was assassinated

Jonathan Moscone has lived a life of art and politics. In 1978, when he was 14, his father, Mayor George Moscone, was killed, along with Supervisor Harvey Milk, by former Supervisor Dan White. A student at St. Ignatius high school, he felt the redemptive, healing qualities of the stage and of art.

“My father had died, and I was broken,” he recalls. “I walked into an auditorium, and I found my people.”

Acting roles followed, as did an MFA from Yale Drama School in directing. More recently, he has held influential posts at local arts organizations, making a mark, creatively and administratively, in the Bay Area.

Now 57, Moscone is the new director of the California Arts Council, a position that will allow him to help artists across the state receive funding to practice their crafts. He also will continue to put into action his belief that equity is essential to the arts.

“When I get hold of a clear and beautiful mission, I feel extremely energized and optimistic,” he says.

Moscone, who has been a member of the California Arts Council since 2020, has a history of supporting the arts and getting things done.

From 2015 to this year, he served as chief producer at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, in San Francisco. In that capacity, he displayed his coalition-building chops, helping the Yerba Buena Center engage in arts-supporting political activity.

He was a major figure behind 2018’s successful Proposition E, which restored what Moscone calls the “nexus of arts funding” — money allocated from San Francisco’s hotel tax revenue.

“The proudest thing I’ve ever done” is how Moscone describes that effort.

Before Yerba Buena, Moscone served as artistic director of California Shakespeare Theater, from 2000 to 2015. (“I’m not a job switcher,” he says, referring to his long-term job durations.) At Cal Shakes, he earned praise for increasing the budget and for presenting diverse, beyond-the-bard production slates.

He also has directed plays around the country, written at least one play (“Ghost Light”) and served on community boards, such as the Chinese Culture Center, the Homeless Prenatal Program and Alice Waters’ Edible Schoolyard Project.

At the California Arts Council, Moscone will oversee the allocation of funds to arts groups in every district of the state and help “nurture the arts and creativity of the state with as much diversity and equity as possible,” he says.

The arts council has a budget of about $30 million, along with a recent injection of about $100 million for youth projects and the California Creative Corps, an artist-hiring project that Moscone describes as somewhat like the Depression-era Works Progress Administration.

Helping artists recover from the pandemic is a top priority for Moscone, and money is the key, he says.

Despite the fact that art can stir us intellectually, move us emotionally and lift the spirits of individuals and communities, arts funding is often the first victim of the budget ax. California is fortunate, however, in that it has a governor who recognizes the importance of the arts, Moscone says.

“Gavin Newsom has infused more money into public arts than any other governor in memory,” he says.

“There can never can be too much money for the arts,” Moscone says. “You can never compare the bank account of the private sector with public funds.

When more money exists for underserved communities, “everyone gets strong.” The pandemic, however, caused arts venues to close down or scale down, and many artists couldn’t present their work at all.

“Art gathers people, and during the pandemic, people couldn’t gather. There must be opportunity for creative exchange.”

On the subject of his native city, Moscone notes there has “always been progressive energy in San Francisco,” but it was the election of his father that marked a solid shift in The City’s political tone and attitudes on diversity.

George Moscone believed that “City Hall should reflect The City’s many diverse communities,” Jon Moscone says. Over the ensuing decades, this belief has generally prevailed here, even during less progressive mayoral administrations, he adds.

Despite his new employer’s Sacramento location, Moscone plans to remain in the Bay Area, where he maintains a home in San Francisco with his husband of more than eight years, attorney and clean energy advocate Darryl Carbonaro.

As for his own artistic tastes, Moscone says he’s a “Chekhov fanatic” and describes the author of “Uncle Vanya” and “The Cherry Orchard” as exceptionally able to capture everyday human experience, both its lightness and its darker aspects.

“When I did Chekhov well, I was tapping into life,” he says of his theater productions. “The audience,” he says, was so “there.”

Relatedly, Moscone, whose personal enjoyment of the arts includes contemporary cinema, cites the Chekhov-themed Japanese film “Drive My Car” as a film he found rewarding, and when this interview took place, he was looking forward to seeing “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” He’s a fan of that movie’s star, Michelle Yeoh.

As he prepares to take the reins at the California Arts Council, Moscone is looking forward to helping more artists of color and women receive the opportunity to direct projects.

Describing his evolution in the art world, from that day at St. Ignatius more than 40 years ago to current times, Moscone says his shift from the creative arena to administrative work hasn’t been as unexciting as it may sound.

Administration “isn’t as joyful as being in rehearsal,” he says. “But if I’m making it possible for artists to practice art, it’s good.”

“I’ve had a great creative career,” he adds. “I can’t wait for other people to have the same. It’s great to be handing the keys over.”