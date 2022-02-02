Meet the Bay Area athletes set to hit the ice and snow at the Olympics

Though the Niners’ quest for a sixth Super Bowl championship has ended and the NBA All-Star Break is still on the horizon, there’s no shortage of Bay Area sports figures to root for.

Just six months after the Tokyo Games, thousands of athletes will spend the next two weeks going for gold in China as the 2022 Winter Olympics begin this Friday. Though they’ll be competing across the globe, some of these Olympians are closer than you might think. Whether they train on the ice or snow, here are the five Bay Area athletes and one alternate who will be representing Team USA in the 24th Winter Olympic Games.

Nina O’Brien (Alpine Skiing) – San Francisco , CA

(U.S. Ski & Snowboard)

Born and raised in The City, O’Brien is a first-time Olympian who specializes in slalom and giant slalom. O’Brien, 24, has also competed in the American World Cup as an alpine skier. Her best season came in 2020-21 when she placed a career-best ninth in slalom and earned a top-10 finish in the giant slalom at the World Championship. When not in the snow, O’Brien is studying economics and learning German at Dartmouth College and maintains the tradition of Dartmouth student-athletes and alumni competing in every Winter Olympics since the modern Games began in 1924.

Karen Chen (Figure Skating) – Fremont, CA

(U.S. Figure Skating)

Fremont figure Skater Karen Chen will represent Team USA in figure skating at this year’s Winter Olympics. Chen, 22, started ice skating at the age of four and began competing at the age of six. She won bronze twice in 2016 and 2017, competing in the Challenger Series U.S. Classic, and she also won silver in the 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships. This year’s Games marks Chen’s second outing as she competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and placed 11th.

Vincent Zhou (Figure Skating) – San Jose, CA

(U.S. Figure Skating)

Born in San Jose and raised in Palo Alto, Zhou, 21, will be a figure skater for Team USA in the men’s singles competition. A child of Chinese immigrants, Zhou’s skating journey started at the age of five after he attended a friend’s ice skating-themed birthday party. He competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games, where he became the first person to successfully land a quadruple Lutz jump at the Olympics. He placed sixth in the individual category. Zhou is also a 2019 World bronze medalist, a 2017 World Junior champion, and a U.S. silver medalist in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Alysa Liu (Figure Skating) – Richmond, CA

(U.S. Figure Skating)

Alysa Liu, 16, is the youngest on Team USA’s Women’s Figure Skating roster. Despite recently contracting COVID-19 and being unable to compete at the US Championship free skate, Liu still earned a spot on Team USA. Liu comes from Richmond, California and trains in Colorado Springs, Colorado. With many feats to their name, Liu became the youngest skater to land a triple axel at an international competition at 12, and the youngest woman to win a US Championships title at 13. If that isn’t impressive enough, Liu is the only woman in the world to land three triple axels in a single competition. Liu, who has already completed high school, is ready to take on their first Winter Olympics.

Joanne Reid (Biathlon) – Palo Alto, CA

Reid is no stranger to the Olympics; she grew up in Palo Alto with a family history of other Olympians. In 1980, her mother, Beth Reid, won bronze in speedskating, and her uncle, Eric Heiden, won five gold medals in speedskating the same year. Reid, 29, participated in cross-country skiing at the University of Colorado-Boulder where she received a degree in applied mathematics. Despite being a Winter Olympian, Reid’s bio on Team USA says her favorite place to travel to is the American southwest because she loves the heat. The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be her second appearance at the event.

Nic Taylor (Bobsled) Alternate – Hayward, CA

Growing up in Hayward, Nic Taylor began his bobsled career later in his athletic career. He transferred from City College of San Francisco to CSU Northridge where he joined their track and field team. Post undergrad, he decided to try bobsledding and started training for the team. Taylor, 34, eventually became an alternate on the bobsled team for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Olympian is one of many titles Taylor holds. He recently earned a doctor of chiropractic degree from Life University on top of his two Bachelor’s degrees in Psychology and Engineering. Taylor is married to three-time Olympic medalist, bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor. The couple have a one-year-old son named Nico.