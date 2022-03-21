James Green named new San Francisco Examiner president

Examiner Staff Report

One of the nation’s top digital media executives will join The San Francisco Examiner as president.

James A. Green has been vice president for digital of Lee Enterprises, which operates newspapers and websites in 77 markets across the nation, since 2013. He’ll start the position with Clint Reilly Communications, which owns The Examiner and The Nob Hill Gazette, on April 1.

“James brings an incredible amount of savvy and experience to our media company,” said Clint Reilly, a fourth-generation Bay Area resident who bought the 157-year-old newspaper in 2020 along with his wife, Janet.

“In the past year, we’ve redesigned the paper, hired numerous journalists and increased our coverage,’’ Reilly said. “Now we’re taking the next crucial step – greatly expanding our digital presence.”

“I am extremely excited and honored to be joining the team at this pivotal time for our industry,” Green said. “What a tremendous opportunity to be a part of restoring an iconic San Francisco brand and building the foundation for our journalistic endeavors for years to come.”

In addition to leading all business aspects of Clint Reilly Communications, Green will focus on expanding digital audiences and advertising.

“James has an unparalleled background in digital media,” Reilly said. “He is a game changer for The Examiner and The Gazette.”

At Lee, Green headed the creation, implementation and operation of the company’s digital products and services. He was also chairman of Lee’s digital media services company, TownNews.

Before joining Lee, Green was executive vice president of Travidia, which developed digital shopping platforms for newspapers. Prior to that, he was Travidia’s chief marketing officer. From 2000 to 2004, he led Internet operations at McClatchy Company as president and publisher of Nando Media. His career also included executive positions in interactive media, marketing, strategic planning and sales at The Modesto Bee, The Sacramento Bee, The Newspaper Network and Equifax National Decision Systems.

He is a graduate of UC San Diego and received a master’s degree at the University of San Diego.

He is on the boards of The Local Media Consortium; Okanjo, an e-commerce technology company; and Evvnt, a digital event and ticketing company. He has served on the board of the National Association of Minority Media Executives.