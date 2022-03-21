Faces

James Green named new San Francisco Examiner president

Examiner Staff Report

By Examiner Staff Report • March 21, 2022 12:15 pm - Updated March 21, 2022 2:11 pm
James Green

Examiner Staff Report

One of the nation’s top digital media executives will join The San Francisco Examiner as president.

James A. Green has been vice president for digital of Lee Enterprises, which operates newspapers and websites in 77 markets across the nation, since 2013. He’ll start the position with Clint Reilly Communications, which owns The Examiner and The Nob Hill Gazette, on April 1.

“James brings an incredible amount of savvy and experience to our media company,” said Clint Reilly, a fourth-generation Bay Area resident who bought the 157-year-old newspaper in 2020 along with his wife, Janet.

“In the past year, we’ve redesigned the paper, hired numerous journalists and increased our coverage,’’ Reilly said. “Now we’re taking the next crucial step – greatly expanding our digital presence.”

“I am extremely excited and honored to be joining the team at this pivotal time for our industry,” Green said. “What a tremendous opportunity to be a part of restoring an iconic San Francisco brand and building the foundation for our journalistic endeavors for years to come.”

In addition to leading all business aspects of Clint Reilly Communications, Green will focus on expanding digital audiences and advertising.

“James has an unparalleled background in digital media,” Reilly said. “He is a game changer for The Examiner and The Gazette.”

At Lee, Green headed the creation, implementation and operation of the company’s digital products and services. He was also chairman of Lee’s digital media services company, TownNews.

Before joining Lee, Green was executive vice president of Travidia, which developed digital shopping platforms for newspapers. Prior to that, he was Travidia’s chief marketing officer. From 2000 to 2004, he led Internet operations at McClatchy Company as president and publisher of Nando Media. His career also included executive positions in interactive media, marketing, strategic planning and sales at The Modesto Bee, The Sacramento Bee, The Newspaper Network and Equifax National Decision Systems.

He is a graduate of UC San Diego and received a master’s degree at the University of San Diego.

He is on the boards of The Local Media Consortium; Okanjo, an e-commerce technology company; and Evvnt, a digital event and ticketing company. He has served on the board of the National Association of Minority Media Executives.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott during an interview with The Examiner on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Police Chief Bill Scott on the state of S.F.: ‘I just try to do what I believe is right’

From policing the Tenderloin to working with DA Chesa Boudin

By Al Saracevic
The Russian Orthodox Cathedral, also known as Holy Virgin Joy of All Who Sorrow, cuts a central figure in San Francisco’s Little Russia neighborhood in the Outer Richmond. (Al Saracevic/The Examiner)
Ukraine war finds its way to San Francisco’s Little Russia

In the Outer Richmond, storeowners threatened, residents clash

By Al Saracevic