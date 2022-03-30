High-profile San Franciscans gather to pay tribute to legendary Charlotte Shultz

She cut a wide swath through society for decades, setting the tone for social grace and public service

The top names on San Francisco’s social and political register gathered atop Nob Hill Wednesday to memorialize Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, The City and state’s longtime chief of protocol who died in December at the age of 88.

It was a beautiful, sunny afternoon, with a bit of chill brought on by the wind. In other words, perfectly San Francisco. For a legendary San Franciscan.

It was as if The City knew to honor its best, a woman who gave volumes to the fabric of our community. While any memorial brings its fair share of grief, the gathering for Shultz seemed to carry a deeper message. A gilded age of San Francisco is passing us by, person by person, soul by soul. You could feel it among the gathered dignitaries who all looked to Shultz to lead San Franciscans in so many ways.

Who will be the next Charlotte Shultz to step in and fill the void? Most everyone I spoke to agreed there would be no heir to her throne. They don’t make them like her anymore.

“Charlotte was an irreplaceable person in San Francisco,” former Mayor Art Agnos told me as he ascended the steps of Grace Cathedral. “There aren’t many people in the history of San Francisco who are irreplaceable. But Charlotte Mailliard Swig Shultz certainly was.”

Indeed. Giants President and CEO Larry Baer recalled Shultz’s tireless work organizing three Giants championship parades.

“Not long ago, she told me she wanted to talk to me about the ‘p’ word,” said Baer. “Well, ‘p’ stands for parade. She was thinking about this. And this was October. She was thinking it about because she had planned three of them. Her wheels were still going.”

Inside the gorgeous church, huge bunches of yellow roses decorated the space, an homage to Shultz’s home state of Texas. Attendees heard Boz Scaggs sing “What a Wonderful World.” The mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade led a trio in a rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Caitlin McGinty Beanan offered a touching version of our hometown anthem, “San Francisco.”

A packed congregation took it all in, hearing a prayer from Grace Cathedral’s Right Reverend Bill Swing. And there were tributes from some of the biggest names in public service, including mayors London Breed and Willie Brown, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Maria Shriver and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

It was quite the send-off. And in a way, even this didn’t seem enough.

The was a testament to Shultz’s outsized impact on The City she loved. Her contributions, across society, philanthropy and culture, were unparalleled. When news spread of her death, Breed said, “We have lost our grande dame. The bright lights of San Francisco are forever diminished with the loss of Charlotte, but her … legacy and love will live with us for generations.”

Shultz was preceded in death by her husband, former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz, who died in February of 2021. He was 100.

The pair cut a wide swath through San Francisco society for decades, setting the tone for social grace and public service.

As Breed put it Wednesday, “She showed global leaders what an incredible place San Francisco could be. … Charlotte celebrated San Francisco as the most beautiful, vibrant place in the world. Her love for this place was contagious.”

Feinstein referred to Shultz as her best friend. The senator introduced Charlotte to George and recounted that she knew it was love at first sight, and that it would last forever. Like many other speakers, Feinstein expressed her hope that the couple would be reunited in the afterlife.

Brown brought his usual charm and humor to the alter, cracking wise that God probably didn’t know he needed a chief of protocol. But he does now. It was so San Francisco. “She was just extraordinary,” he said.

Shriver, another close friend, said, “It’s impossible to separate San Francisco from Charlotte. She was a lady in every sense.”

And so it went, praise after glory after sentiment after remembrance. Kissinger wrapped up the speeches, appearing virtually, and saying he’s watched many contemporaries pass now that he’s 90 years old. “There is nobody that I miss more than Charlotte,” he said.

Shultz’s longtime confidante and partner in parties, Stanlee Gatti, put together the memorial, befitting his status as a dear friend and one of The City’s top event planners.

“The service is what Charlotte requested,” Gatti told The Examiner. “(Grace Cathedral) Bishop Swing and I took copious notes on this. … She really wanted those yellow roses.”

Asked what Shultz meant to San Francisco, Gatti said, “Charlotte is responsible for putting the style of San Francisco on the map. Her passing is monumental and in my life. I do not believe we will replace her. I hope we will carry on her legacy. Though she was from Texas, she truly loved our city. She is San Francisco’s daughter.”

Indeed, Shultz was born in Borger, Texas, in 1933. Her parents ran a general store. She attended the University of Arkansas, and lived in a number of cities before coming to San Francisco with a friend. She fell in love with the place and never left.

As chief protocol officer, Shultz entertained many famous dignitaries, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Pope John Paul II and Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang.

She was a tireless fundraiser and party thrower who served under 10 different San Francisco mayors, including Brown, with whom she was particularly close. She sat on countless boards and committees, promoting arts, culture and charitable giving.

On the state level, where she also served as chief of protocol, Gov. Gavin Newsom, who attended Wednesday’s memorial, had acknowledged her contributions upon Shultz’s death.

“For over 50 years, Charlotte lent her invaluable guidance and leadership, serving as chief of protocol for three California governors,” said Newsom, in a statement. “Charlotte was the quintessential San Franciscan — defined by her eye for the fantastic and the flourish with which she welcomed visiting dignitaries, foreign consuls and San Franciscans from all walks of life. She helped make the City of San Francisco the vibrant, international city it is today.

“Charlotte’s commitment to California’s civic betterment led to millions of dollars for libraries, parks and arts institutions. It is hard to imagine California without Charlotte Shultz. We will miss her terribly.”

Well, we got to imagine that reality firsthand at The City’s preeminent cathedral. Shultz fell in love with Grace Cathedral when she first arrived. She married George Shultz there in 1997. And the Queen of San Francisco society was remembered there lovingly by a throng of well wishers in 2022.

I ran into my old friend Carl Nolte, the great Chronicle columnist and longtime colleague, at the event. I asked him if he felt the tides shifting in his hometown. He nodded and grumbled in his famously gravelly voice.

“We lived in this great era. And we didn’t f****ng appreciate it.”

The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com.

Flowers and a large portrait are placed at the memorial service for Charlotte Mailliard Shultz at Grace Cathedral on Wednesday. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Rev. William E. Swing speaks at the memorial service for Charlotte Mailliard Shultz at Grace Cathedral on Wednesday. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Gov. Gavin Newsom attends at the memorial service. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Mayor London Breed speaks at the memorial service for Charlotte Mailliard Shultz. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)