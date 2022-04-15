Head of S.F. police union gets her window smashed. And she’s pissed

“Hell… they got me too!”

That’s the title of Tracy McCray’s latest blog post, distributed to all members of San Francisco’s police union. She’s the acting president of the politically powerful organization that represents 2,000 members with a $3.5 million annual budget. But that didn’t stop robbers from smashing her car window. Good to know our local thieves don’t discriminate.

It happened on the 1200 block of Franklin between Post and Geary on March 23. McCray had stopped to visit a relative in the hospital across the street. She was gone for less than 30 minutes. But that’s all it takes in this town.

“I had officially become a casualty of the auto burglary epidemic!” she told her constituency.

And guess what? There was nothing in the car to steal.

Like most of us, she didn’t report the crime and simply got her window replaced, grumbling all the while. As a former lieutenant in The City’s robbery investigations unit, McCray knows the story too well.

“Robberies are not slowing down. Unfortunately, every morning, I get to read the big 19. It’s the list of all the major crimes that are happening. And robberies aren’t going anywhere,” McCray said in a wide-ranging “get to know ya” interview with The Examiner. “It’s unfortunate. But I think it’s the perfect storm, because now you have a police force that is very short. We have to triage our calls. … You don’t have officers out where we did before. It’s just too thin.”

It sure is. Just this week, Supervisor Catherine Stefani, a former prosecutor, held a hearing on the SFPD staffing shortage. Her numbers show the force is short 570 officers, a number that’s projected to grow to over 700 by the end of the year. (For those scoring at home, San Francisco has 1,612 officers currently sworn in.)

“We cannot meet the demand for service, implement necessary criminal justice reforms or protect our most vulnerable residents without adequate police staffing, and the public suffers as a result,” said Supervisor Stefani.

McCray echoed that concern in our talk, explaining that officers have to reply to calls for in-progress crimes first. If you call the SFPD after you got robbed, they might not get to you for days or maybe even weeks. It’s just another wrinkle in the ugly narrative surrounding crime in this town – a narrative McCray has helped promote nationally with regular appearances on Fox News.

So, who is Tracy McCray? And why should we care? I’ll tell you this. She’s as San Francisco as a human being can get. And she’s a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to speak the truth. These are the kind of people we need in charge to get this town back on track.

McCray, 55, grew up in the Western Addition, back in the 1970s, a few years ahead of Mayor London Breed. “I remember her being a cheerleader,” said McCray. “My brother went to Galileo with her.”

McCray was a basketball star and attended Catholic school at St. Rose Academy. “My stomping ground was Hamilton Playground,” she said. “That’s where I kind of grew up.”

After a stint in the military, she returned to her hometown, got a degree in sociology from San Francisco State and then joined SFPD, where she’s been for 32 years.

She’s worked a wide variety of jobs over the years, rising to the rank of lieutenant. Much of her work was in the Bayview District, where she carved out a reputation as a cop’s cop and a community volunteer. Talking to her, you can see why.

She’s direct and honest, with zero BS. She’s also the first woman, first Black and first lesbian to hold the job, taking over for Tony Montoya, who left the job on medical leave and will retire officially on June 1. The POA, as it’s known among its members, has been a controversial organization over time. It’s often viewed as over-protective of bad cops, resistant to reform. Chief Bill Scott told me a month ago that he feels his relationship is getting better with the union, and some of that is due to McCray’s ascension. But she’s also opposed mandated vaccines for her members, a stance I can’t support. It’s a union, and they see it as a personal choice.

In the meantime, she’s dealing with a staff shortage, morale issues, a reluctant prosecutor and increasingly frustrated citizens who appear to want more law and order in this town.

That’s a lot. But McCray doesn’t play when it comes to sensitive topics.

“I think for public safety, I think we can’t have a reputation where anything goes here,” she said. “That you can just come to San Francisco and do whatever and just get away with it and not be held accountable. That’s where I come from. Because growing up, you were held accountable for your actions, your actions have repercussions.”

Which brings us to the jackpot topic. Is it all Chesa Boudin’s fault?

“The recall is for the citizens of this city,” said McCray. “The people who live here, they’re left to choose what they want to do with that. We can have our philosophical disagreements, our ideologies are different. But it’s up to the citizens.”

“I don’t agree with some of the policies that I know are happening in his office, because I see it from the inside, especially when I was in robbery. We’ve made some great cases, and nothing happened with them. What more do you need? I believe they choose not to prosecute, for whatever reason, for a reason they believe. But I know for a fact how hard the investigators are working, the amount of time they put into a case.”

Like most of us, she understands Boudin’s philosophical bent and understands his intentions. The guy wants to be compassionate and find solutions other than incarceration. But she’s not convinced our DA has thought the whole thing out.

“I mean, what’s the plan behind that? We can open the jails and let everybody out. But do we have a plan in place for when people re-enter society? What are they going to do? What skills do they need to be self-sufficient? Where are the programs that you tout for them? What is the plan?”

And that, my friends, is the crux of the issue in our fair city. How do we mix compassion with consequences, all the while struggling with diminishing resources and limited services?

No one has all the answers. But I’m glad Tracy McCray is in the conversation.

Editor’s note: The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com.