For Stanford nurse Kimberley Reed, overtime shifts are no longer sustainable

‘They cannot continue to run the hospital the way they do and expect the nurses to show up every day’

Kimberley Reed is a nurse in the post-op cardiovascular ICU unit at Stanford Hospital and is a representative in the independent union of registered nurses at the Stanford and Packard Hospitals, the Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement. (Photo by Nick Barnes-Batista, CRONA)

By Margaret Hetherwick

Special to The Examiner

Working in a fast-paced, high stakes environment, where sick people rely on you for their recovery and every move counts — all while on your feet — is not everyone’s idea of a dream workplace. But for Kimberley Reed, a nurse in the post-op cardiovascular ICU unit at Stanford Hospital, a great day at work looks just like that.

Reed, who lives in San Mateo, has been a nurse at Stanford for 18 years, and she’s had some long days. Her average shifts last up to 12 hours. Her position in the CVICU means that her patients are very vulnerable; they require attentive care and a strong advocate to get their needs met.

“Those patients come out extremely sick, bleeding, requiring tons of interventions, medications and fluids. I fight for them the same way I would fight for my family,” she said. “But when I come back two days later and see them sitting up in a chair, that’s how I know I’m doing what I was supposed to. That’s a great day at work.”

In addition to being an intensive care nurse, Reed is the representative for her fellow nurses in the independent union at the Stanford and Packard Hospitals, the Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement (CRONA). Right now, CRONA is renegotiating their contract with the hospital, which expired April 1. Nurses rallied the morning of April 4 in an effort to draw attention to their demands, and will vote to strike on April 7.

The union is focusing on nurse’s well-being for this round of bargaining: Demands include mental health support, workplace violence prevention, stay-on bonuses and a no-cost medical plan. These proposals are CRONA’s response to a critical trend rising in healthcare workers — below the waves of sickness during the pandemic, burnout has been a riptide moving through the staff of hospitals.

“I think all of our demands — the safe staffing, the improved workplace protections, our aggressive mental health resources — those all speak to the ongoing discontent heard nationwide from nursing,” said Reed.

Nurses across the country have been reporting record levels of exhaustion and stress brought on by the workload they shouldered during the pandemic. The American Nurses Association warned the Biden administration about an “unsustainable nurse staffing shortage” across the nation back in September 2021. In January 2022, the Department of Health and Human Services found that 12% of US hospitals were chronically understaffed, and 23% of hospitals were anticipating critically short staff in the upcoming week. California ranked seventh among hospitals expecting to be short handed within the same week of the survey, with almost 40% of its facilities reporting low staffing numbers.

Unprecedented times aside, Reed says that tensions between the workforce and the administration of hospitals have been gradually rising since the start of her career. Back in the 2000s, workloads were manageable, she said. The tough days gave her a sense of accomplishment, “like you were doing something good for your patients.”

“Work went from being very patient-centered to more business-focused and budget-driven. Now everything is about the numbers, regardless as to whether or not the staffing fits those numbers. It’s very lean,” said Reed. “They cannot continue to run the hospital the way that they do and still expect the nurses to show up every day because we love what we do.”

Health care workers in California have some of the strongest unions in the country, but that does not exempt them from a national crisis. Reed reports that some of her coworkers were performing 12-hour shifts 10 days in a row. Reed herself developed an irregular heartbeat from stress. In a recent study by CRONA, 45% of nurses were considering leaving the profession.

“How much farther can we push our nurses? People are leaving in droves,” said Reed. “The hospitals made it very clear, ‘We want you more available to us.’ But how much more available can we be to you, if we don’t get to recharge and rest?”

The demand for their expertise is bottomless. In California, nurses cannot be forced to work overtime, except in cases where a government declaration of emergency is in place. California has now been in a state of emergency for over two years.

Stanford and Packard Hospitals have earned their 15th consecutive year on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll for their stellar care; for Reed, such a high accolade should correspond to equal quality treatment of nursing staff.

“We’re demanding sustainable working conditions right now, so that we can support the future generations,” said Reed. “I feel like we can set the tone for every other hospital in the Bay Area for what they should fight for: to get to protect their staff and their patients.”