Five key reforms pledged by the SFPD’s newest commissioner

Kevin Benedicto is the newest member of the San Francisco Police Commission after the Board of Supervisors appointed him to a four-year term. (Gittings Photography)

The City’s newest member of the Police Commission won’t let perfection be the enemy of progress.

Kevin M. Benedicto, approved by the Board of Supervisors last week to serve a four-year term on the police oversight board, said he will continue his years-long push for police reforms, even if they have to be made incrementally.

“There have been a lot of positive steps taken in San Francisco on police reform, but there’s definitely a lot of progress that needs to be made,” Benedicto told The Examiner following his appointment.

Benedicto, who replaces the outgoing and outspoken John Hamasaki, is not a newcomer to the commission’s work. The seven-person board sets police department policy and reviews charges of misconduct.

As a lawyer for Morgan, Lewis and Bockius, Benedicto was a pro bono attorney for the Blue Ribbon Panel on Transparency, Accountability, and Fairness in Law Enforcement, which was formed in response to the uproar over racist and homophobic text messages exchanged by city police officers.

He served on the Bar Association of San Francisco’s Criminal Justice Task Force and helped develop the police department’s updated use of force policy in 2016.

Here’s a look at a few key issues Benedicto will dive into as a member of the Police Commission.

Pretext stops. A coalition of community groups is working to end the practice of pretextual stops, which is when police use a minor infraction — such as a broken taillight — to investigate a person in search of a more serious crime.

Other cities, such as Los Angeles, have seen improvements from banning the practice, Benedicto said. He hopes the change would be one way to begin addressing racial disparities in stops and arrests in San Francisco.

“For many members of the community, it’s the number one way they’re interacting with officers,” Benedicto said of pretext stops.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott told the San Francisco Standard he was open to a ban on the practice, as well.

Body camera policy. The commission is contemplating an update to the department’s body-worn camera policy. The proposal — strongly backed by the Bar Association — would limit an officer’s ability to review his or her body-worn camera footage before providing a statement to investigators following a police shooting.

Search warrants. The commission has contemplated updating the department’s policy on search warrants, including “no-knock” warrants in which officers can burst into a residence without announcing themselves. The Bar Association’s Criminal Justice Task Force has recommended that no-knock search warrants — the subject of renewed scrutiny following the killing of Breonna Taylor in 2020 — only be used to prevent imminent violence and not in an effort to simply preserve evidence.

“The draft language that a lot of community groups have been pushing that’s coming toward the commission is really a progressive and best-practices approach,” Benedicto said.

Memorandum of understanding. Benedicto viewed the memorandum of understanding between the district attorney’s office and the San Francisco Police Department, which established the police department’s role in investigations into officer use of force, as a positive step forward.

But in February Police Chief Bill Scott pulled out of the agreement, alleging prosecutors inappropriately withheld evidence from the police department as it investigated one of its officer’s actions.

Benedicto is adamant the agreement either be continued or a new one be drafted.

“The MOU between the department and the DA was a critical piece of the reforms that have been enacted and a critical piece of independent oversight of the department,” Benedicto said.

District attorney. Speaking of the district attorney, Benedicto declined to pick a side on the upcoming recall election of District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

But whatever the outcome, Benedicto said it’s important for the Police Commission to work closely with the district attorney.