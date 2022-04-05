First Latino member of S.F. Airport Commision takes office

The Commission oversees construction, management, maintenance, extension and operational base decisions and financial aspects of the San Francisco International Airport. (Bay City News)

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has sworn in the first Latino member of the Airport Commission, her office announced on Monday.

Jose Fuentes Almanza was appointed to the five-member body charged with establishing the airport’s policies. The commission oversees construction, management, maintenance, extension and operational base decisions and financial aspects of the San Francisco International Airport, also known as SFO.

Almanza is an San Francisco native, born and raised in the Mission District, according to the mayor’s office. Currently, he serves as a business representative for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 6. Almanza represents the union’s private sector electrical workers.

“San Francisco’s rich diversity is a big reason why so many people fly into our airport,” said Almanza. “I look forward to bringing my lived experience as a Latino-American and representative of working families to this commission and to all decisions that will help shape the future of SFO.”

Almanza graduated from Balboa High School and entered the San Francisco Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee’s electrical apprenticeship program in 2000. He is the son of a Mexican father and an El Salvadorian mother. He currently lives in the Parkside neighborhood with his wife and their son, according to the mayor’s office.