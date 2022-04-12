Exclusive: Urban Alchemy CEO opens up on big contracts, the mayor and a spiritual mission

‘You have to be anchored in some kind of spiritual knowing, or you can’t do the work, because it’s too heavy. It will break you.’

Urban Alchemy CEO Lena Miller leads a 1,000-employee nonprofit that boomed during COVID-19 as San Francisco gave it multi-million dollar, no-bid contracts to battle homelessness and the street garbage of the Tenderloin. In an interview with The Examiner Miller opened up for the first time about her organization’s growth, spiritual side and the strain of working in the public eye. This is a greatly abbreviated version of the interview. Read the complete interview at sfexaminer.com.

The Examiner: A lot has been written about Urban Alchemy lately in San Francisco media. Is there a misconception you would like to clear up in particular, or something you would like to say that you feel has not been made clear?

Lena Miller: Sometimes it’s hurtful when people try to draw conclusions or create narratives that aren’t true and always seem to imply that there’s some kind of trick involved in our success in trying to connect those dots.

But to me it’s always been obvious. We’re putting numbers on the board, meaning how many needles we collected, how many bags of trash, how many overdose reversals, how many people that we make sure have safe housing or safe shelter at night, how many showers we give, how many flushes.

The Examiner: One reason U.A. has been in the news is big contracts with The City – $41 million in total, historically, according to the Controller’s Office. Much of that has come during the COVID-19 emergency processes, and without competing bids. Going forward, how are you folks going to work with those processes?

Miller: Let’s be clear, every contract we’ve ever gotten before COVID we have competed in a competitive bid process, right? Every single one.

It’s important to understand during COVID shelter in place, you had a worldwide pandemic.

And you have a lot of shelters closing or reducing their capacity and people on the street. And The City needed to respond, and quickly.

They asked us to do it. We did.

Urban Alchemy runs the Fulton Safe Sleeping Village near City Hall. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

The Examiner: Let me ask you about that growth during COVID. The mayor had to get things done. She had the emergency in the Tenderloin. She has leaned on you folks. She has a glowing testimonial on your website. Do you consider the mayor a friend? And do you think that relationship has helped with your growth?

Miller: Well, I’ve known the mayor for a long time. We come from similar communities. We both are people who served the community. We both worked for Willie Brown like, 25 years ago. But you know, I don’t hang out with her on weekends.

At the end of the day, politicians, department heads, they have to have outcomes, because their constituents are pushing on them so hard. There are recall campaigns everywhere. Everyone is angry. People are dealing with a lot of anxiety and stress and a lot of that is projected on people in government. And expecting them to get things done. So I think any kind of positive relationship. To reduce it to cronyism is dismissive of the work that actually has to be done. I don’t care if me and the mayor were best friends. She wouldn’t keep me around half a second if we weren’t getting results.

The Examiner: Let me ask you about the spiritual side. On your website, you say “our practitioners must be armed with a powerful spirit that communicates with kindness, non judgment and self awareness. We strengthen this inner light through our deeds and actions.” Is U.A.’s mission spiritual?

Miller: I think absolutely it is. Are we religious? No.

But I think anybody who’s really gone through some really, really hard things in life, it’s almost impossible not to, at some point, lean on the spiritual, even if you’re an atheist.

The issues that we’re dealing with, it’s deep. It’s deep out there. It’s rough, and you have to be anchored in some kind of spiritual knowing, or you can’t do the work, because it’s too heavy. It will break you.

Artie Gilbert of Urban Alchemy takes a look around at the Fulton Safe Sleeping Village near City Hall. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

The Examiner: Is there something about the long-term incarcerated folks who are getting another chance that gives them both the ability to connect with folks on the street who are going through trauma, as you said, but also the enthusiasm to take on work when maybe they couldn’t get a job anywhere else?

Miller: For the most part, the vast majority of our practitioners committed a serious crime or violent crime when they were in their late teens, early 20s. And they got a life sentence. Now, in order to get released from a life sentence, you’re judged by a panel of four people who go through your life with intense scrutiny, including before the time you spent in prison, why you were in prison, to see if you’ve transformed.

But, by and large, people have thrown them away. When people find out you’ve never had a job, you spent 40 years in prison for, what, murder? Oh, no. And so what we’re able to do is say, there is this profound superpower, that people who have made this transformation possess to deal with our most serious most challenging issues.

The Examiner: There was a shooting that involved one of your practitioners, who was shot. How are your folks trained on de-escalation? And are they in dangerous jobs?

Miller: We’re all in downtown San Francisco. If you have a job at the Twitter building you have a dangerous job walking to and from work. Our people have extensive training. I know, yes, much has been made of that, it’s true. It made a good story, got people talking. And while it’s irritating, the insinuations are not legally based. There’s been people doing community safety work forever, and we are not security guards, and we make it very, very clear. We do not do security work.

What we do is, we create relationships and establish kind of an environment, right? Well, we’re all in this together. We’re all here together. And we manage that space.

The Examiner: You’re booming in two California cities that have tried basically everything that was by the book or normal for homelessness, and been unable to move the needle. Do you think U.A.’s unusual approach, you might say unique approach, is getting results when all that other stuff didn’t and therefore they’re doubling down on your spiritual approach?

Miller: I don’t think cities are doubling down on our spiritual approach because we don’t necessarily have a, like we don’t talk about spiritual things. We don’t sit there and reflect on what the Third Eye means.

Cities are doubling down on our impact. They’re under so much pressure to get results. All they want is hassle-free results. Right? They don’t want a bunch of scandal and drama along with it. They don’t want a high-maintenance relationship that’s a pain in the ass.

I’ve heard there was little Twitter stuff going around and, and one kind of, I don’t know if you call it a journalist, an activist, kind of alludes to, ‘it’s a cult’ or, you know. So listen, if that was there, people would have figured it out by now. Found that out by now.

The Examiner: I want to give you a chance to comment on an Instagram photo of you and Mohammed Nuru that a lot of people have talked about on social media. Was he a mentor? Was he a friend?

Lena Miller: Yeah, he was. You know, Mohammed is a complex person. And we are an organization where we don’t we don’t hold people by the standards of their worst moment, or the worst thing that they did in their life.

What I will say is, Mohammed is the one that said to me, you should really consider working with the guys we do, because they had been through it. The folks that lived in the halfway house had volunteered on some of the Community Clean days. You know, like they’re hard workers, those guys you know, they need a chance. And we also got the first contract for what turned into Urban Alchemy through DPW (Public Works).

And so now all this happens, and everybody wants to distance themselves. I’m not going to do that.