How a Mission District native became one of the Bay Area’s leading human rights advocates

Marlene Sanchez is the first woman of color to lead the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

“When you invest in women, when you invest in women of color, you are investing in communities, you’re investing in whole families,” said Marlene Sanchez, who became executive director of the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights in March 2022. (Photo by Brooke Anderson)

By Brynn Case

Special to The Examiner

It is often said that a child’s imagination is their greatest gift — encouraging them to play with reality and shielding them from worldly pains.

Eleven-year-old Marlene Sanchez felt the limitation of her imagination as she sat on the floor of her cell in juvenile hall. Her childhood was filled to the brim with experiences to be reimagined.

“Why is it only brown and Black girls in the system?” questioned Sanchez as a child. From that moment on, she worked to not only answer that question but to understand its implications.

Today, Sanchez sits as the first woman of color executive director of Oakland’s Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, named after the prodigious African American civil rights activist and devoted to grassroots campaigns for racial and economic justice.

A native of the Mission District, Sanchez found her family “trying to survive in the 80s.” After her father’s arrest for drug possession, her mother worked incessantly to keep her family afloat, a task that was endless given that her father was presented with a 20-year sentence.

“There was a direct connection to the war on drugs,” Sanchez said. “My experience was also a direct connection to the war on youth, the war on people of color, the war on poor people.” And, unfortunately, Sanchez fell into each of these categories.

With the absence of both parents came the need to belong to something. This propelled Sanchez to join a gang at 13. “I found respect there,” she said, adding that it was vital to her survival. “Learning about people like Angela Davis was a sort of political awakening for me.”

That awakening led to a new understanding of how the odds were stacked against women of color.

In the 1990s, guided by organizations in the Mission that invested in her, Sanchez found her way to the Young Women’s Freedom Center (where she later served as executive director from 2004 to 2014). There, she spent time learning about the criminal justice system, finding that “the system was created for men, and so they’re not taking into account the needs of women and the special needs of pregnant women.”

When asked to explain more on this subject, Sanchez recalls numerous accounts of pregnant women losing their children — both in childbirth and to the foster care system. She relates images of pregnant, fearful young mothers chained to their beds as they entered labor, followed by the knowledge that there was no law to protect them.

Though never having been to prison, cycling in and out of juvenile detention centers gave Sanchez some perspective on how the criminal justice system treats women. Yet Sanchez remains hopeful.

“When you invest in women, when you invest in women of color, you are investing in communities, you’re investing in whole families,” she said.

Once people invested in her, she felt the gravity of opportunity and sought to support those who grew with similar challenges. In addition to her work at the Young Women’s Freedom Center, she spent 12 years serving as the board chair of Legal Services for Prisoners with Children and co-founded in 2002 All of Us or None, a grassroots civil and human rights organization fighting for the rights of formerly and currently incarcerated people and their families.

When asked how it feels to carry on the legacy of Ella Baker, Sanchez said, “At times, it feels like women carry the world on their shoulders. Yet I’ve also seen how women really model what it means to be in community with each other.”

She is certain that women are strong enough to “carry the world,” to lead divestment from juvenile facilities and investment in alternatives to the system — alternatives that provide young people with the knowledge and resources they need.

The same little girl who sat in her cell imagining, sits in her office today, imagining. She imagines a future that is different from what she experienced as a child. She said the issues she faced won’t be solved “in my lifetime, but we can make it a little easier for the generations that are coming after us.”

Today, Sanchez is filled with gratitude. “Thank you to Ella Baker and to all the women who didn’t get recognition and whose names we don’t know, but who fought and put themselves on the line for this work. We are standing on the shoulders of giants. They paved the way so that I can do this work.”

This article originally appeared in El Tecolote.