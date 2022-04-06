Cartoonist Keith Knight demystifies ‘getting woke’

Cartoonist Keith Knight stands with some of his comics that are on display at the Cartoon Art Museum. Knight rose to fame with “The K Chronicles,” an autobiographical comic strip that proffered satirical observations of life in San Francisco, and he now has a live-action comedy show on Hulu called “Woke.” (James Salazar/The Examiner)

Keith Knight knows that laughter can put smiles on people’s faces while also bringing attention to knuckle grinding political and social topics.

His quick wit was long on display in “The K Chronicles,” an autobiographical comic strip that proffered satirical observations of life in San Francisco between 1993 and 2007. Knight’s penchant for subversion now extends to “Woke,” a live-action comedy on Hulu that is loosely based on Knight’s life and set to premiere its second season on Friday.

Both works are displayed in the Cartoon Art Museum’s exhibit “Keith Knight’s WOKE in San Francisco.” The exhibit gives attendees a retrospective look at Knight’s 17-year cartooning career in The City, while also illustrating how the strips inspired the creation of Knight’s television show.

“You have to use humor to get some of these serious issues across because people don’t want to be preached to,” said Knight, who adeptly uses comedy to confront matters like racism and police brutality without undermining the subject’s nuance or his audience’s intelligence.

Knight, 55, moved to San Francisco in the ‘90s and rose to local prominence with “The K Chronicles,” which won the Harvey Kurtzman Award for Best Syndicated Comic Strip in 2007. A self-described people person, Knight sourced material for his comics through daily interactions with friends, family and strangers alike. He and his wife featured heavily in the cartoon as did President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, God and Knight’s ex-roommate and drinking buddy, Gunther.

Except for the politicians, Knight said, “I only make fun of people and things I love,” and insists that he makes jokes at his expense more than anyone else.

While “The K Chronicles” appeared in publications like The Examiner and Salon, Knight also had his spot in the alternative weekly landscape. His earliest projects included making zines, three of which were used to create a live-action German short film, “Jetzt Kommt Ein Karton.”

As Knight churned out comics from his rent-controlled, three-bedroom apartment in the Inner Richmond, he sensed a shift in the area’s artistic landscape. “I saw myself 25 years later, being in the same apartment and then complaining about how San Francisco used to be really cool,” said Knight.

In 2007, Knight moved to Los Angeles in search of a new project that would challenge him creatively and play to his strengths as a cartoonist. He teamed up with screenwriter Marshall Todd of “Barbershop” fame to create “Woke,” a comedy series centered around a fictionalized version of Knight.

The show tells the story of Keef Knight, a Black cartoonist played by “New Girl” alum Lamorne Morris. Speaking at a panel for Knight’s exhibition, Morris said, “I got the script and I just thought, ‘Well, this is amazing.’ And I also felt that I was very similar to Keith in reading it. I auditioned and that was it.”

Each episode was primarily written on the fly and the flexible nature allowed the cast to improvise their work. “That’s my favorite environment to work in. I come from an improv background so it’s fun when we actually flex that muscle,” said co-star and “Saturday Night Live” alum Sasheer Zamata, who also spoke at the Cartoon Art Museum exhibition.

Season one revolves around Keef wanting to keep his cartoons light by not commenting on social and political issues. This approach falls apart when Keef is racially profiled by the police, an ordeal which draws from Knight’s experiences.

Keef becomes “woke” and notices the racism and microaggressions that he’s tried avoiding in his personal and professional life. This revelation brings viewers into Knight’s amusingly absurd world — where objects like trash cans, markers and 40-ounce bottles are animated in comical exchanges with Keef about what it means to be “woke,” especially as people’s understanding of the word evolves.

The term, which got a first major citation in Led Belly’s 1938 song “Scottsboro Boys” about nine Black teenagers accused of raping two white women, first served as a reminder for Black people to be aware of the harshness of racial relations in America. The word evolved with the Black Lives Matter movement as activists used it to acknowledge U.S. racial inequities and particularly police brutality. Recently, as the term entered the American mainstream, the word has been used ironically by both the left and right as a sign of false progressivism.

Just as people try grappling with their levels of “wokeness,” Keef spends season two wrestling with how far someone needs to go to be considered socially and politically conscious. Matters are complicated for Keef as his journey comes at a time when big businesses, activists and others want to cash in on being woke for personal and financial gains.

With a museum exhibit, a television show and other projects to his name, Knight credits his success to the stories told through “The K Chronicles” and its accompanying laughs and lessons. “It’s like a diary to me and it’s great for my kids because I could say, ‘See? You wonder why your dad is so crazy? Look at this book, and you’ll find out.”

