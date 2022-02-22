Biden administration taps S.F. transit leader to help improve access for disabled people

‘I realized that transportation was at the nexus of so many things that I cared about’

Maddy Ruvolo, a transportation planner for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, says she was shocked to learn she was appointed by President Joe Biden to the U.S. Access Board. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

For able-bodied people, a poorly paved sidewalk or an out-of-order escalator might elicit inaudible muttering or mild cursing, but they can be serious hindrances to a disabled person’s life.

Maddy Ruvolo, a disabled urban planner for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), has spent her career ensuring that disabled people can seamlessly navigate their neighborhood and surrounding areas. Now her work has caught the attention of President Joe Biden, who recently appointed her to serve on the board of an agency that promotes accessibility, especially in transportation, for disabled people.

Ruvolo, 29, is younger than the Americans with Disabilities Act and says that fact illustrates “how long so many people in the disability community have been waiting for accessibility. Obviously, we’ve made huge strides, but there’s so much work yet to do.”

She believes The City has excelled at making micromobility — transportation that uses lightweight vehicles, especially electric ones that are borrowed through self-service rental programs — inclusive for disabled people. Now Ruvolo wants to take that concept and apply it on a greater scale across the country.

Ruvolo’s life came to a pause on the cusp of her 15th birthday as she dealt with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, a condition that for her causes lightheadedness and fatigue.

“I more or less didn’t get out of bed for the next three years,” she said. “Then my symptoms improved somewhat and I was able to go to college,” she said.

While earning a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from Scripps College, Ruvolo began ruminating on a career geared toward addressing issues facing her community.

“That experience of connecting with this disability community first on my college campus and then starting to get connected to a national disability community, that was really the first step towards sending me on this professional path,” said Ruvolo.

Eager to satiate her curiosity on a metropolitan city’s inner workings, Ruvolo applied to the San Francisco Fellows program, which was designed by the Department of Human Resources to give college students and recent graduates hands-on experience in public service.

She was placed at The City’s transportation agency and worked in the Livable Streets group, which creates streets that accommodate users in a safe way regardless of their mode of transportation, age and abilities. The group’s work involved projects such as constructing protected bike lanes, creating safer streets through traffic calming devices and deploying nearly 190 school crossing guards.

“I realized that transportation was at the nexus of so many things that I cared about and so many questions about how our communities are organized and how people are able to move through their daily lives,” said Ruvolo.

After wrapping up her fellowship, Ruvolo obtained a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from UCLA and returned to the SFMTA to work with the accessibility services team. Among other projects, Ruvolo’s group provided ADA-mandated transportation through SF Paratransit, a van and taxi program for people unable to use or access public transit because of a disability or disabling health conditions.

With a year under her belt, Ruvolo views the Golden Gate Park Access and Safety Program and the implementation of an adaptive bike share program as proud achievements. The safety program was a collaboration between the SFMTA and the Recreation and Park Department that prioritized people walking and biking in the park over cars, especially ones that used the park’s roads as shortcuts to other destinations.

This fall and winter, the bike program allowed riders to reserve adaptive bicycles, vehicles designed for people with physical and developmental disabilities, through Bay Wheels. Additionally, Bay Area Outreach and Recreation Program staff were on site to teach riders how to maneuver handcycles, tandem bicycles and leg trikes.

“I think we knew from the start that it was really important to engage deeply with the disability community on Golden Gate Park and to reach the broad cross section of people with disabilities because, of course, the disability community is not a monolith,” said Ruvolo. “We hear, sometimes, from the disability community that people feel like they aren’t engaged early enough in the process or that their perspectives aren’t always taken into account.”

If a metric scale had to be devised, Ruvolo’s work would earn a presidential stamp of approval. On Feb. 8, Biden appointed her to serve on the U.S. Access Board, an independent government agency devoted to accessibility for people with disabilities. Officially, she will be an Architectural and Transportation Barriers Compliance Access Board member. Ruvolo’s tasks will include enforcing federal laws that require accessibility for disabled people in federally funded buildings and facilities as well as setting guidelines and requirements for accessibility standards.

The announcement came to Ruvolo as a shock.

“I was contacted by somebody working at the White House, letting me know that I was under consideration for an appointment,” said Ruvolo. “I was surprised because I hadn’t applied for anything and I didn’t really realize that that was a possibility.”

Ruvolo learned she had been recommended by Maria Town, a friend, mentor, president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities. Town based the recommendation on Ruvolo’s experience of having a disability, being connected to the community and having professional experience with implementing accessibility standards.

Half of the board members are representatives from federal departments; the other half are members of the public appointed by the president, a majority of whom must have a disability. Ruvolo will represent San Francisco and advocate for persons with disabilities in the transportation sector.

“The City has really stepped in to ensure that whatever sort of new options are coming, that they are also available to the disability community and that the future does include more access and more options,” said Ruvolo. “I think that’s really important because sometimes folks expect that if changes are happening, they’re not necessarily going to be to the benefit of the disability community.”

