Kaiser, workers
reach deal to end
10-week strike
Kaiser Permanente and the National Union of Healthcare Workers have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract, bringing the 10-week strike by mental health therapists in Northern California to an end.
The new four-year agreement was reached early Tuesday and will benefit Kaiser Permanente patients and drive collaborative efforts aimed at improving access to mental health care, while at the same time recognizing and better supporting mental health therapists in their work.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg mediated and helped bring negotiations to a close following a demonstration by about 50 union members last Friday in Oakland.
The strike began in August when Kaiser mental workers, including psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers, alleged that their employer failed to comply with the state requirement to provide care within two weeks of an initial appointment.
Kaiser officials previously told The Examiner that its model provides patients with timely mental health and substance-use disorder care. It added 200 new clinicians since January 2021, launched a $500,000 recruiting initiative to fill more than 1,000 open positions and invested $30 million in educating and training new mental health professionals.
The company said that a shortage of mental health care workers stemming from the pandemic made it even more difficult to provide follow-up appointments within 10 days.
In May, the California Department of Managed Health Care launched a special examination into Kaiser after receiving a 20 percent increase in complaints for timely access to behavioral health care among Kaiser members in 2021 compared to 2020.
California’s COVID emergency to end in February, Newsom says
California’s coronavirus emergency will officially end in February, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, nearly three years after the state’s first confirmed death from the disease prompted a raft of restrictions that upended public life.
The decision will have little practical impact on most people’s lives, as most of the nearly 600 pandemic-related orders Newsom has issued since the start of the pandemic have already been lifted. And it won’t affect public health orders — including a pending statewide vaccine mandate for schoolchildren that could take effect next summer.
But it does signal a symbolic end for some of the most restrictive elements of the pandemic, as it will dissolve Newsom’s authority to alter or change laws to make it easier for the government to quickly respond to the public health crisis.
“The state of emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it,” Newsom said in a news release, adding that the declaration will formally end on Feb. 28.
At first, there seemed to be broad support for Newsom’s actions in the face of a mysterious and frightening new disease. But as the virus lingered, anger and frustration over the restrictions began to build. Two Republican state lawmakers challenged Newsom’s authority to issue pandemic orders, only to lose in court.
South City Taco Bell adds vehicle charging stations
South San Francisco is now home to chowing down on a Crunchwrap Supreme while simultaneously charging your electric vehicle.
The first-ever “electrified” Taco Bell franchised restaurant opened Tuesday at 465 El Camino Real and is operated by Diversified Restaurant Group.
This is the first of 298 Taco Bells in DRG’s portfolio to feature the solar-powered EV charging stations, which are provided by ChargeNet Stations, an electric vehicle fast-charging station development and AI-driven software company.
“As the popularity of electric cars grows, especially in California, we are excited to offer our customers in the Golden State this service,” said S.G. Ellison, DRG’s president.
Six chargers will sit underneath a solar array, which covers 10 spots total. For about $20, users can get a 100+ mile charge in roughly 20 minutes. Additionally, the stations at this Taco Bell will be compatible with all EV connector types.