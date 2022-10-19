A proposal to reform San Francisco’s ethics laws has been stalled for months amid prolonged negotiations with the union that represents top city officials.

The union says it needs time to study the proposal and its many ramifications, but the city’s Ethics Commission says it’s simply dragging its feet on reform.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com