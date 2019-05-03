Yes, there are tickets to see ‘Hamilton’

Simon Longnight, center, who plays Lafayette and Jefferson, and the ensemble appear in “Hamilton,” onstage at the Orpheum through Jan. 5. (Courtesy Joan Marcus)

The San Francisco run of “Hamilton” at the Orpheum Theatre has been extended through Jan. 5.

There are several ways to get seats to the tour of the blockbuster hit, according to Brett Baker, vice president of client relations for SHN, the San Francisco theater company presenting the show.

Tickets are available online by visiting Hamilton.shnf.com.

Patrons also are advised to seek seats for mid-week performances, when availabily — yes, there is availability! — is best, or to check at the box office the day of show. Last-minute tickets are available in person starting two hours before each performance.

And, as has been the case throughout each tour, a limited number of $10 tickets are offered, via online lottery, two days before every performance.

Baker, on Wednesday at the Orpheum at a reception for the hotel industry sponsored by WhereTraveler magazine, told concierges, “When your clients who want something to do come to you, we are here.”

He also said that, for the first time, group sales tickets are being offered for “Hamilton.”

WhereTraveler editor Teresa Rodriguez said travelers spend about $9 billion in The City annually, about $1 million per hour.

IF YOU GO

Hamilton

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 1192 Market St., S.F.,

When: 7 p.m. most Tuesdays, Thursdays-Fridays, 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1 p.m. Sundays; closes Jan. 5

Tickets: $194 to $686; $10 via lottery

Contact: hamilton.shnsf.com, (888) 746-1799